When Kelly Musgrove got together with other Black fathers in Bend three years ago, they were driven by a singular purpose. They realized some of their children had been bullied in school for their race and struggled with not often seeing people like them in the predominantly white city, where 1% of residents are Black.
“You don’t see anyone like yourself,” Musgrove said. “Kids have eyes and feelings and emotions, and they have to connect with somebody.”
Musgrove, a 55-year-old retired police officer and father of three daughters, continued to meet with the other fathers periodically at Bend’s Ponderosa Park to talk freely about racial discrimination and other issues. The fathers reached out to Bend-La Pine Schools and offered to be a resource for students in need, from filling backpacks with donated goods to sitting down with students and sharing their frustrations.
The group wanted to grow its presence in Bend. A spark came last year when George Floyd, a Black man from Minneapolis, was murdered by a police officer May 25. The incident set off a national call for social justice and police reform that was heard in Bend.
“All of a sudden, we all came together because of that,” Musgrove said. “We all saw it and we said we have to do something.”
Floyd’s murder led the Bend fathers to form The Father’s Group, a nonprofit organization dedicated to enhancing the lives of children through education, leadership and networking.
The group has grown to about 30 members and is led by a board of directors. For the past year, the group worked mostly behind the scenes with the city of Bend and the local school district.
But on Saturday at Ponderosa Park, The Father’s Group hosted its first large public gathering to celebrate Juneteenth, which commemorates the end of slavery in the United States. President Joe Biden signed legislation Thursday that made it a new federal holiday.
“Because of the day and what it represents, I think this will be our biggest event so far,” said David Merritt, president of The Father’s Group.
At the Juneteenth event, Father’s Group members shared their plans for the future. The group is working to establish a youth scholarship program for underserved children and create an after -school program.
Merritt, a 44-year-old musician and music producer, said the after -school program could be a way to teach children about Black history, but also life skills, such as managing money and applying for jobs. Specific plans for the afterschool program are still in the works, he said.
“We want to teach them all the things that may not be getting taught,” Merritt said. “I know that I didn’t have the advantage of learning certain things. It makes a difference in what you can do when you get older.”
Marcus LeGrand, a board member with The Father’s Group and member of the Bend-La Pine School Board, said the group offers children a variety of mentors to learn from. The board includes a teacher, a retired police officer, a chef and other experienced adults, LeGrand said.
“A lot of us are professionals, so we said ‘let’s come together and utilize all of our skills to be able to create an organization that supports students, family and the community at large,’” LeGrand said. “There are so many things we can teach them from our professional background. It’s going to be phenomenal for them to learn from what we are trying to do.”
As a school board member, LeGrand sees The Father’s Group as a valuable asset for local schools. Teachers could reach out to members and discuss lived experiences as a Black person, which could benefit a curriculum,
LeGrand said.
“We are going to help by being able to say we are a resource that you can use to come and work on the things you need,” LeGrand said.
While the group is led by Black fathers, LeGrand said it is open to anyone interested in supporting the goals of promoting diversity and supporting students and minority-owned businesses.
“We embrace everyone who wants to become a part of this,” LeGrand said.
