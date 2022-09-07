black bear

A black bear cub in a tree. 

 Photo by Pat Matthews, Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife

A small black bear cub that wandered into northeast Bend on Tuesday near NE 18th Street and Cooley Road, prompting several calls to Bend Police and the Oregon Department of Fish & Wildlife, has been safely tranquilized. 

Reports of the bear were first made between around 4:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. Tuesday, the Bend Police Department said in a release Wednesday. The Oregon Department of Fish & Wildlife said it also got reports on the bear over the previous 24 hours, but said the young bear was not a threat to people in the area.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

jsiess@bendbulletin.com, 541-617-7820

Tags

Joe Siess is a GA reporter for the Bulletin. Joe previously reported for the Klamath Falls Herald and News and the Malheur Enterprise. He was born and raised in the Kansas City area, and holds a master's in journalism from the University of Missouri.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.