Wildlife rehabilitation centers in Deschutes County are adapting their operations in the face of the current outbreak of bird flu in the area, and since early June, are no longer accepting waterfowl and shorebirds due to the risk of spreading the disease.
On Tuesday, the Oregon Department of Agriculture and the U.S. Department of Agriculture confirmed the state’s ninth case of highly pathogenic avian influenza, or bird flu, in a non-commercial flock in Deschutes County.
The flock includes about 40 birds, and is a mix of chickens and ducks and because their eggs were sold, the flock is categorized as poultry by the federal government and will require another expansion of the quarantine zone established last week in Deschutes County. The disease is highly contagious and can infect hundreds of species of both domestic and wild birds.
The virus was first detected in a backyard poultry flock in Linn County in May, and since the initial detection, the disease is continuing to spread, Colin Gillin, state wildlife veterinarian for the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, said in an email to wildlife rehabs in the state. The spread includes raptors that prey on susceptible waterfowl and potentially to scavenging mammals and their offspring, Gillin said.
Waterfowl, according to the department of fish and wildlife, can carry the virus without showing symptoms, making it risky to bring them into rehab centers where they could infect other birds.
Rehab centers are also advised by the department of fish and wildlife to euthanize birds that display symptoms of bird flu as a means of preventing the spread.
The High Desert Museum, meanwhile, is doing what it can to protect its resident birds from the disease.
Molly Honea, the wildlife hotline coordinator at Think Wild, a wildlife rehab center in Bend, said the center stopped accepting waterfowl back in early June during an earlier outbreak of bird flu in the region.
“With the new outbreak here and Bend being in a quarantine area, we are also expanding that to any birds that might live in a waterfowl type habitat and interact with waterfowl, if they have symptoms that relate to avian influenza,” Honea said.
When Think Wild gets a call about a wild bird that might have the disease, the center will refer the bird to the department of fish and wildlife, Honea said. She said most of her calls from concerned people have related to Canada geese that are acting strangely lethargic or allowing people to get too close and not moving. In addition to extreme lethargy, neurologic symptoms are another common indicator of bird flu, Honea said.
Recently, Elise Wolf, of the Native Bird Care of Central Oregon, said her center had to euthanize an injured blue heron after a community member brought it in for rehab. After consulting with veterinarians with the department of fish and wildlife, the center was advised to euthanize the bird.
The heron was severely injured from a pellet gunshot wound, emaciated, and exhibiting symptoms of bird flu, leaving the center's veterinarians no choice but to euthanize it as a means of ending the heron's suffering and preventing the spread of bird flu, Wolf said.
Wolf said Native Bird Care is still taking in injured wildlife for rehabilitation, but the center has dedicated its more remote aviary to function as a quarantined area for potentially contaminated birds.
"You have to basically function as if you are dealing with a highly contagious disease, like COVID," Wolf said of the outbreak.
She said at Native Bird Care, common measures are taken against the virus, such as the use of personal protection equipment, quarantining and sterilizing areas where infected birds are kept.
"But even when you do take all of those measures, there's still the risk that it's going to get into the soils of the land around the center," Wolf added. "And if you are bringing them into the center, then contamination in the center."
Since May, the High Desert Museum has removed some birds from the Donald M. Kerr Birds of Prey Center “as part of a wider response to mitigate the risks posed by the presence of avian flu in Oregon,” Jon Nelson, the curator of wildlife at the High Desert Museum told the Bulletin in an email.
“Many of our exhibits are covered by stainless steel netting that does not prevent small wild birds, or fecal matter from birds perched above, from entering those spaces,” Nelson said. “Outdoor exhibit birds are being housed in a behind-the-scenes building that provides spacious enclosures with plenty of perching and windows, but affords complete overhead protection and screening adequate to prevent all contact with wild birds.”
The museum is also enhancing biosecurity by changing the movement and handling of birds, which include efforts to reduce supply chain risk, such as eliminating reliance on domestic poultry products as feed. The museum is also reducing the number of volunteers in wildlife areas, enhancing cleaning sanitation protocols, including having staff keep their work clothes at the museum and using sanitizing foot baths in bird areas, Nelson added.
