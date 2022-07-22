canada geese

Canada geese swim in Mirror Pond.

 Submitted photo

Wildlife rehabilitation centers in Deschutes County are adapting their operations in the face of the current outbreak of bird flu in the area, and since early June, are no longer accepting waterfowl and shorebirds due to the risk of spreading the disease.

On Tuesday, the Oregon Department of Agriculture and the U.S. Department of Agriculture confirmed the state’s ninth case of highly pathogenic avian influenza, or bird flu, in a non-commercial flock in Deschutes County.

jsiess@bendbulletin.com

Joe Siess

