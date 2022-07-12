The Oregon Department of Agriculture and the U.S. Department of Agriculture confirmed the state's fifth case of highly pathogenic avian influenza, or bird flu, in Deschutes County, and has called for a regional quarantine of birds in Bend and the surrounding area.
The disease was detected in a noncommercial flock affecting about 30 chickens and 40 ducks and geese, the Oregon Department of Agriculture said in a news release Tuesday. The quarantine includes the city of Bend and much of the outlying area.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture classified the birds as poultry instead of a backyard flock because the flock's owner sold eggs to the public, making a regional quarantine necessary. Additionally, federal and international disease control protocol requires the state veterinarian to issue a regional quarantine, the release said.
The quarantine is meant to prevent affected poultry and poultry products from moving outside of the region so federal officials can make sure there are no other cases of bird flu. The quarantine also applies to importing birds from states where a state or federal quarantine is in place.
There is no immediate public health concern, and agriculture officials euthanized the birds on the affected property to prevent spread of the disease, the release added.
Four previous cases of bird flu in backyard flocks were reported in Oregon this year, with the first being reported May 6, in Linn County. One additional case in Linn County and two other cases in Lane and Polk counties were reported.
To see if your address is within the quarantine zone, the Oregon Department of Agriculture provides a map of the affected area. People may also enter their addresses using the online tool to determine if their properties are included in the quarantine zone. Visit bendbulletin.us/birdflu for the map.
To report death or illness among domestic birds, call the state department of agriculture at 541-986-4711. For wild birds call the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife at 866-968-2600.
Joe Siess is a GA reporter for the Bulletin. Joe previously reported for the Klamath Falls Herald and News and the Malheur Enterprise. He was born and raised in the Kansas City area, and holds a master's in journalism from the University of Missouri.
