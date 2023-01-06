A wildlife inventory and mapping process for elk, mule deer and eagles in Deschutes County — postponed last year by two county commissioners — is getting a fresh look and could move ahead this year.
Hunters and wildlife biologists testified in support of the inventory and maps this week at a meeting of the Deschutes County Commission. A proposal was made to include the inventory as a goal and priority during the next meeting, scheduled for Jan. 11.
The proposed inventories are intended to update data last collected in the early 1990s. They are designed to inform the county when it develops land use codes, for example by limiting development in areas that are known mule deer or elk migration corridors.
“These updated geospatial map overlays will help guide officials to save important features in our county to help keep deer from being listed on the endangered species list,” said Karl Findling, a hunter and one of the members of the public to speak at the meeting.
Mule deer are not a threatened species in Oregon, although their populations have declined.
The number of mule deer in four defined areas of Central Oregon managed by the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife declined 33% since 2017. They number nearly 11,000, according to ODFW estimates reported in August, compared to 16,521 five years ago. The mule deer population has fallen by 51% compared to 2002 population estimates.
Deschutes County Commissioner Phil Chang said he would like to see the inventories placed at the “top of the list” due to significant declines in mule deer in the county.
“One of the key reasons is loss of habitat and fragmentation of habitat into little pieces,” said Chang. “Habitat protection is key for maintaining this very important part of our natural heritage for our community.”
Chang said one reason for maintaining a higher number of mule deer in the county is that some residents rely on mule deer as a food source and adopting the inventories would ensure a wider habitat for them to graze and multiply.
Commissioner Patti Adair did not directly address the inventories but did note that mule deer are living on the horse pastures of her property.
“We have a herd of eight,” she said.
In July, Adair and Commissioner Tony DeBone voted to postpone the inventory update, saying at the time that a delay would give the county more time to develop regulations related to the production and processing of psilocybin in the county’s rural areas. Chang was the only commissioner to support starting the update.
Chang addressed concerns expressed by some county residents that the inventories will prohibit residential development. He said new codes would not be designed to block development but to configure it in a way that balances development with the needs of wildlife.
For example, instead of breaking up a 710-acre tract of land near Terrebonne into 71 10-acre plots, the 71 homes would be clustered into one corner of the area, allowing the rest to remain open for wildlife.
“That would have a huge effect on usability and value of habit in that location,” said Chang.
“Every year we delay the adoption of these inventories, and updates of our overlays leaves more of our important habitat in Deschutes County vulnerable to the least wildlife friendly development patterns possible,” he added.
Testimony in favor of the inventory maps was also given by Mary Jo Hedrick, a retired biologist formerly with Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife. She stated that mule deer populations have dropped precipitously amid loss of habitat and urban development.
“As the human population grows and development pressures increase, it is becoming increasingly apparent that using outdated inventories can result in more conflicts between land use and wildlife protection,” said Hedrick.
Other biologists also expressed concern about the welfare of eagle populations, which would also be considered under the new inventory maps. Having greater knowledge about the location of eagle sites could protect their numbers.
“Finding or learning about an eagle territory late in the county’s permitting process tends to slow things down,” said Emily Weidner, a biologist with the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service's Bend field office. “Knowing where nests are ahead of time, allows us, the county. and the county’s applicant to coordinate early and often.”
But some residents are concerned that the inventories could impact property values. Changes to the way a property can be used will lead to expensive lawsuits for the county, said Deschutes County resident Ronald Cochran.
“Large landowners are going to see the value of their land decline significantly,” said Cochran.
Cochran also called out the need for a plan that caters to migrating wildlife, saying ODFW maps show mule deer do not migrate out of the area. He believes mule deer have sufficient forage year-round due to the large number of farms in the area. “There's really no need to increase the size of the zone,” he said.
Andrew Walch, an ODFW biologist, said it’s not clear which map Cochran is referring to but the “generalization about migration is not at all correct.”
“Some deer may stay in Deschutes County year-round, but there are certainly mule deer that move between Deschutes County and all surrounding counties,” he said.
