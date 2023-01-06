Deer
A mule deer buck rests in the shade of a tree in a neighborhood east of Bend on Aug. 4.

 Bulletin file

A wildlife inventory and mapping process for elk, mule deer and eagles in Deschutes County — postponed last year by two county commissioners — is getting a fresh look and could move ahead this year.

Hunters and wildlife biologists testified in support of the inventory and maps this week at a meeting of the Deschutes County Commission. A proposal was made to include the inventory as a goal and priority during the next meeting, scheduled for Jan. 11.

