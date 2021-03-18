Deschutes County could receive marijuana tax revenue again if a bill in the state legislature is approved.
House Bill 3295, sponsored by Rep. Jason Kropf, D-Bend, and Rep. Jack Zika, R-Redmond, is intended to resolve an issue that arose in Deschutes County ever after the Deschutes County Commission voted in 2019 to place a moratorium on any new marijuana processors and growers.
Residents in the fall 2020 voted to keep the moratorium in place.
Since the moratorium began, the county has not received its portion of marijuana revenue. The Oregon Liquor Control Commission argues this is because the state rule that governs how this money is allocated says a county must allow all licensed recreational marijuana activity in order to receive tax revenue.
But Deschutes County has argued that this rule did not anticipate or account for the situation Deschutes County now finds itself in, and that the rule needs to be clarified, potentially by House Bill 3295.
Last year, the county filed a complaint in Oregon tax court about the revenue, but has paused the proceedings, said Adam Smith, an attorney with Deschutes County.
"I think it's safe to say we are focusing on the legislative fix at this time," Smith said.
In a public hearing on March 8 at the state legislature, Kropf said the current rule is “binary on and off switch,” which made sense when the state first legalized marijuana and counties were choosing to either permit marijuana or not. But the dynamic has changed.
“Now we’ve created a situation where a county that can have existing businesses are no longer able to receive a share of the marijuana revenue to address the impacts of legalized marijuana,” Kropf said.
The bill would introduce a “dimmer switch,” instead, Kropf said. The bill still prohibits counties that don't allow all forms of marijuana business — retail, wholesale, processing and growing — from receiving revenue. Counties like Deschutes, which now only ban new processing and growing, could still receive revenue.
The idea would be to make it so marijuana revenue allocation would be based on existing marijuana businesses in a county, Kropf said. That means an area with more businesses would get more money, and an area with fewer businesses would get less money, he said.
The bill would only apply to Deschutes County at the moment, and would only apply to taxes collected in the future, Kropf said.
Rob Bovett, a lawyer with the Association of Oregon Counties who helped write Measure 91, which legalized marijuana back in 2015, called the rule about distributing tax revenue “an error.”
“I didn’t think about this, to be honest,” Bovett said, referring to Deschutes County’s situation.
He said not allocating marijuana tax revenue to Deschutes County is fundamentally unfair, and compared the situation to the state, which placed a moratorium on producer licenses but was never faced with the question of whether it would continue to receive tax revenue.
Deschutes County Commissioner Tony DeBone also testified in support House Bill 3295, saying that the county is currently missing out on roughly $500,000 a year in revenue. With the passage of Measure 110, however, 72% of this amount will be redirected away from counties.
“We really would like to come up with a bill that provides clarity on the distribution to the taxes,” he said.
The bill is opposed by the Oregon Retailers of Cannabis Association, which called it “fundamentally unfair.”
“The policies that prohibit cities and counties from receiving tax money were specifically established to stop areas from receiving financial gains from business operations that they chose to disallow,” the association said in written testimony. “From our read of the bill, this would create a way for counties to prohibit, for instance, cannabis production in their jurisdiction, while still allowing them to receive shares of cannabis tax revenues.”
