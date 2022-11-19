Bill Smith (copy)

Bill Smith puts his hands around the old mill, on a map in his offices in Bend in 2008.

 Andy Tullis/Bulletin file photo

From saving the three smokestacks that rise above the banks of the Deschutes River to pulling Bend's economy out of the ashes of a recession, the legacy of Bill Smith is everywhere.

Smith, the developer of the Old Mill District, was among the early pioneers of present day Bend. Smith died in his sleep on Friday. He was 81.

Reporter: Suzanne Roig

Tags

Reporter

Suzanne Roig has been a reporter with The Bulletin since 2018 covering business and health in the region. When she's not working she enjoys taking her dog Pono out on hikes.

