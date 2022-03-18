Across Central Oregon, a lack of substitute teachers, bus drivers, food service workers and other staff left schools with labor shortages, particularly when coronavirus infections surged.
But new legislation, approved in this year’s session, promises to address the staffing woes that have put a strain on educators.
House Bill 4030, which passed the Oregon House and Senate, pledges $100 million toward recruiting and retaining school staff. The package also allocates funds to establish license reciprocity, and improve application and licensing for in- and- out-of-state school staff.
“We’ve seen workforce challenges before the pandemic, but they’ve only been exacerbated by the pandemic,” said Parasa Chanramy, the legislative director for the Coalition of Oregon School Administrators.
Chanramy said $78.1 million from the proposed legislation, which still requires Gov. Kate Brown’s approval, will go toward recruitment and retention of school personnel and will be distributed via grant funds.
In addition, $19.5 million in reimbursements goes toward substitute teachers and instructional assistants for their required training incurred through January 2024.
And $2.2 million will go toward teachers standards and practices and for creating a workforce data system with the University of Oregon, which will identify education workforce needs over time and inform the Legislature of where it needs to invest further.
The Education Workforce Bill comes in a moment when Central Oregon schools are in need of staffing support. Several school district spokespersons said this week that they have struggled with an ongoing exodus of workers during the pandemic, and finding qualified applicants to fill those positions has proven difficult to impossible.
“With the shortage that we’re experiencing in some areas, addressing those retention and shortage issues is going to be key for us,” said Sisters School District Superintendent Curt Scholl.
Multiple school districts said Thursday that they have struggled to find workers to fill positions that don’t require a state-issued teaching license.
“By and large, we struggle, just like any school district, to not only fill positions, but to have a larger candidate pool to choose from,” said Crook County spokesperson Jason Carr.
In the Jefferson County School District, district officials increased the pay for bus drivers amid a shortage of transportation workers.
In the Redmond School District, during the omicron wave of the coronavirus pandemic, administrators were left scrambling and filling jobs when a lack of substitute teachers meant that special education classes were nearly shutting down this winter. The shortage placed a serious strain on teachers regionwide who had to fill in gaps for schools atop their day-to-day responsibilities.
In the Culver School District, Central Oregon’s smallest, Superintendent Stefanie Garber said the district had positions open up in the fall, but a lack of qualified applicants means that those positions have yet to be filled. She said, “A piece of paper doesn’t mean you can teach well.”
Carr said Crook County used to get five-to-10 applicants whenever the district had job openings, but now only gets one or two. He said the district is struggling to fill a principal position at Crook County Middle School. And with inflation driving the cost of living in the region higher, he said the district might have to make a significant increase in pay for employees — possibly in the millions of dollars.
This shortage prompted the state of Oregon to change its substitute teacher licensing rules in October 2021, dropping the bachelor’s degree requirement to become licensed in certain cases.
Now, House Bill 4030 is looking to make similar changes that remove barriers for people seeking to work in Oregon schools, particularly for out-of-state school staff.
“This is just an important jump-start to that work,” Chanramy said. “There’s much more to be done.”
Chanramy said the Oregon Department of Education would make applications for districts to apply for the grant funds, and said that COSA will be following up on the distribution timeline.
