Anyone who has been in Bend since last weekend has likely noticed the city is looking bluer. That’s because the company Bird and the city of Bend launched the city’s newest bike-sharing program last weekend. They’re using electric bikes — known as e-bikes — that are painted bright blue and scattered across town for people to check out and use.
Bend is the first city in Oregon to have this particular kind of e-bike as a part of a bike-sharing program, according to TJ Birkel, Bird’s senior manager of government partnerships for the Pacific Northwest.
“We’ve partnered with the City of Bend to establish a shared micromobility program to provide residents and visitors access to eco-friendly e-bikes,” Birkel said in a statement. “With its robust Climate Action Plan and a community that values exploring the outdoors, Bend was a natural fit for our shared e-bike program.”
This is the first bike-sharing program since the original one, started by Oregon State University-Cascades in 2016, shut down in 2020 when the operator of the program filed for bankruptcy.
Last year, the city announced plans to start a different bike-sharing program using bikes formerly used in Portland, but that deal fell through, said Tobias Marx, the city of Bend’s parking manager.
The city reached out to Bird, which is now embarking on a two-year pilot program to evaluate how individual, small-scale transit can work in Bend, Marx said.
There are roughly 200 bikes in various locations throughout the city, including near Drake Park, the Midtown Yacht Club, 1661 NE Fourth St., and The Grove in NorthWest Crossing. The goal is to have 300 to 400, Marx said.
Unlike the OSU-Cascades bike-sharing program, which was only on Bend’s west side, the goal now is to expand into the east side, Marx said. These bike hubs are also placed near bus stops to create more connected transit options.
“What we really want to do is to expand it citywide, including to the east side, so that we can create an equitable and easy to access transportation option for areas that may have been underserved in the past,” Marx said.
The city did not pay for the bikes and instead operates on a contract with Bird, Marx said. The city did develop the mobility points — the areas where bikes are parked — with a $35,000 grant from the Bend Metropolitan Planning Organization, which is half spent so far.
To use the bikes, people must download Bird’s app on their phones and scan a QR code.
Since the program’s launch, some residents have raised concerns about bike users leaving the bikes in places they aren’t supposed to, Marx said. People who see a bike not in its correct spot can report the issue via the Bird app, Marx said.
The person who used the bike will be fined through Bird if the bike isn’t returned correctly, Marx said.
For more information about the bike-share pilot, visit the city of Bend’s website under the parking page.
