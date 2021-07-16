After coming to end near the beginning of the pandemic last year, a bike share program will once again be available in Bend.
The city of Bend will soon be receiving 100 bright orange bikes from the Portland Bureau of Transportation in an effort to relaunch the bikeshare program. Portland recently upgraded to e-bikes and is donating its fleet of orange BIKETOWN-branded bicycles to cities including Bend.
The original bike share program in Bend launched by Oregon State University-Cascades in 2016 ended in March of last year after the previous operator, Zagster, filed for bankruptcy.
Bike sharing is a shared mobility model that uses self-service bike stations. Users can check out a bike for a fee, usually using an app, then ride and park the bike in docking station near their destination.
Bend's new bike share program will be operated by a new nonprofit, Cascadia Mobility, which already operates a similar system in Eugene, said Tobias Marx, the city of Bend’s parking services division manager.
The bikes will operate in similar areas as the previous program, which were mostly around OSU-Cascades, Galveston Avenue, downtown and the Old Mill District. But the goal is to eventually expand the program to other parts of town, Marx said.
“We don’t want to try to overshoot and do that from the beginning,” Marx said.
Once the bikes arrive in Bend, Marx said the city has a $33,000 grant to refurbish the bikes, which includes removing Nike’s BIKETOWN logo from the front.
Restarting the bike share program is one part of a larger conversation the city is having with the university’s mobility lab about other opportunities to expand mobility options in Bend, Marx said.
“That’s an effort I’m very interested in because it’s not something we’ve done a good job about,” Marx said.
Brodie Hylton, the CEO of Cascadia Mobility, said Bend was chosen as the recipient of these bikes because of all the cities he was in conversation with, Bend seemed the most ready to get started.
The goal is to have half of the program supported by fees paid by the user of the bike and the other half be supported by sponsorship from local businesses. For a fleet the size of Bend’s, the cost could run about $100 per bike per month, Hylton said.
For perspective, Eugene’s program, which has 300 bikes, costs roughly $600,000 a year.
“The bigger the program, the better it works," he said.
Casey Bergh, transportation program manager OSU-Cascades who helped start Bend’s previous bikeshare program, said he is excited about the new program. These bikes will have better technology than the former bikes, including GPS built in that helps the operator locate bikes if they aren’t returned correctly.
He also sees more opportunity for bigger sponsorship money to pay for the program, which will help expand it.
As a university working with a smaller company, attracting bigger potential sponsors was a challenge, he said.
“When it’s city-backed, and now with a partnership with Cascadia Mobility … (that) will lend a lot more credibility,” Bergh said.
The goal is to get the program up and running by fall, Marx, the city’s planning manager, said.
