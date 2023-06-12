bike rescue

Rescuers assist an injured cyclist on McKenzie Pass Highway on Saturday. 

 Submitted photo

A bicyclist who was moving about 40 miles per hour when he rode off a 15-foot cliff on McKenzie Pass Highway was rescued by emergency responders Sunday.

The injured cyclist — who was not identified in a news release Monday — said he was cut off by another cyclist while riding the highway outside of Sisters.

Bryce Dole is a crime and public safety reporter with The Bulletin. He previously worked as a reporter with the East Oregonian. He grew up in Grants Pass and has lived in Oregon all his life.

