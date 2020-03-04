Drivers who use an often congested southwest Bend roundabout experienced a new feature during their commutes Tuesday: traffic lights.
Temporary stop lights stood at each of the four entrances to the roundabout at SW Reed Market Road, SW Bond Street and Brookswood Boulevard. Several city of Bend employees stood at the intersection with clipboards, marking every time a car stalled or waited at a red light.
The city is testing whether the lights, which are similar to those used on freeway on-ramps, will improve traffic flow at peak times of the day .
The Reed Market/Bond roundabout is regularly congested, with traffic backing up sometimes all the way to the Bill Healy Bridge to the west. During peak traffic, more than 1,110 vehicles use the roundabout each hour, according to the most recent city data from June.
While not the first, signalized roundabouts are a relatively new concept, said principal engineer George Franklet.
“We’re optimizing signals to flush out queues (of traffic),” said Deedee Fraley, a project engineer for the city. “It’s like how a typical signal works, but still having the free flowing traffic of a roundabout.”
During morning rush hour, starting at 7:30 a.m., city engineers turned on only two of the four lights: One for those going north on Brookswood Boulevard onto Bond Avenue and another for those traveling east on Reed Market Road.
“We want to signal the leg that has the most queueing,” Fraley said.
On Tuesday morning, the signal significantly reduced delays for drivers going west on Reed Market Road and along Brookswood Boulevard, Fraley said. However, more traffic than usual began to line up for those driving east on Reed Market, with cars backed up all the way to the Alderwood roundabout at some points.
“Eastbound Reed Market is going slower as a sacrifice to help Brookswood (traffic) move,” Fraley said Tuesday morning.
Some drivers stopped and started more abruptly in the line of traffic, adjusting to a stop light instead of slowly crawling toward the roundabout. But in general, engineers found most drivers appropriately responded to the stoplights and respected yield signs.
For the most part, drivers were good about yielding to walkers and bikers, as well, Fraley said.
“People are complying like they’re supposed to,” Fraley said Tuesday morning. “One of the fears was that once (drivers) saw the green (light) they’d fly through.”
City staff will continue the roundabout signals throughout the week. Different combinations of signals will be turned on and off throughout the week at varying times of day, Fraley said.
Engineers will eventually compile the data collected from this week and make a recommendation to the Bend City Council as to whether the city should adopt roundabout signals permanently.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.