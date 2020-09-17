Redmond-based education nonprofit Better Together has chosen a new executive director: Stephanie Beamer, a recent administrator at Oregon State University-Cascades.
Beamer has worked in higher education for more than a decade, most recently as OSU-Cascades' assistant director of admissions for recruitment, according to a Better Together press release. She was also the chair of the university's diversity committee, the release stated.
Better Together helps schools connect with other organizations, including private companies or nonprofits, to create programs and run events that benefit local students.
Beamer, who will replace former director Katie Condit, called leading Better Together her dream job, according to the press release. In her new position, she hopes to strengthen the pipeline to higher education for local students, the release stated.
