REDMOND — Election integrity and immigration were among major topics discussed Saturday at a town hall hosted by U.S. Rep. Cliff Bentz, R-Ontario.
More than 100 people braved the heat and heavy smoke as they sat outside in a grass area near the entrance of the Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center. The crowd gathered to hear from Bentz, who made his first public appearance in the county since being elected last fall to the U.S. House of Representatives.
Bentz held two other town hall meetings Friday, in Prineville and Madras.
At the fairgrounds Saturday, many in the audience shared their concerns and beliefs that the 2020 presidential election was hacked. It is a claim supported publicly by former President Donald Trump. But Trump's former attorney general, his head of the federal agency charged with safeguarding the election and the courts — including the U.S. Supreme Court — have said they found no evidence of widespread voter fraud.
A man in the audience asked Bentz to further investigate the hacking claims, which drew applause from those in attendance.
Bentz explained how he already signed a letter asking for such an investigation and for a committee to be appointed to look into those claims.
“I’ve been doing that and I will continue to do that,” Bentz said.
“The challenge for us right now is how do we make sure these kinds of investigations are done in a fair and impartial way.”
As for any election interference in Oregon, Bentz assured the crowd he believes the state’s system is secure. Bentz said he relies on information he received from former Oregon Secretary of State Dennis Richardson, who analyzed the state’s vote-by-mail system after the 2016 presidential election.
“I’m happy to say based on what I know from Dennis Richardson, our system is one of the best,” Bentz said.
On the topic of immigration, Bentz discussed a recent trip he took to the U.S.-Mexico border, where a growing number of immigrants are crossing illegally. In July, U.S. Customs and Border Protection apprehended 212,672 people, a sharp increase from previous months, according to national reports.
Audience members asked Bentz what could be done about the illegal immigration. Bentz said it is a huge challenge that does not yet have a clear solution.
“I want to stop the flood of people across the border,” Bentz said. “I want to go back to legal ways of getting it done. The question is how.”
Prior to taking questions from the audience, Bentz began his town hall by giving the crowd an update of his experience in Congress. Bentz said he has noticed a larger focus in Washington, D.C., on wildfires and droughts that are affecting Oregon and the entire West Coast.
The issue of wildfires was impossible to ignore last month, when smoke from Western fires drifted through Washington, D.C., Bentz said.
“Everybody got a view of Oregon as it floated over their heads along the East Coast,” Bentz said.
