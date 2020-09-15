For years the tallest structure in Bend has been the iconic smokestacks that soar over the Old Mill District. While they probably won’t be dethroned anytime soon, developments on Bend’s west side are giving residents a new chance to glance skyward.
That’s because this town’s west side is moving up — one high rise apartment is already complete, and city planners expect more in the coming years. It’s part of a plan to increase density in the area, and transform it into a place where Bendites can live, work and shop without having to get into a car.
This vision is a departure from the city’s past. Since the 1980s, development in Bend favored urban sprawl, with wide roads, large estates, and big box stores on the outskirts. NorthWest Crossing was an exception where developers worked to create a highly walkable neighborhood, but for most of the city, cars became an essential tool to get around. Now Bend is searching for more opportunities to improve walkable areas, as the city works to lower its carbon footprint and reduce traffic congestion.
“What we are trying to do in that area is increase the live-work-play scenario,” said Russell Grayson, director of the city of Bend’s Community Development Department. “Another intention is to reduce the dependency on cars. It’s a very walkable area with a lot of amenities and services, and employment around it.”
The linchpin for development in this area is the recently opened Hixon apartments, a six-story, mixed-use building with retail space on the first floor and 203 residential units above. Befitting the west-side vibe, there’s storage space for bikes and paddleboards, plus a dog-washing station.
“We should see a couple more buildings go up in that area in the next couple of years,” said Grayson. “I wouldn’t be surprised if we see that.”
West-side Bend is one of three locations in the city targeted for denser housing, said Grayson. The Bend Central District, which is located close to the Safeway on Third Street, is another neighborhood targeted for redevelopment. The third location is the KorPine area, located just east of the Box Factory.
The city hopes that building up in these areas allows Bend to grow without pushing its footprint further into the High Desert.
“We have a high need for additional housing, so any unit that we can get now is a good unit,” said Grayson. “Whether it’s ground level apartments or a mixed-use building or more residential subdivisions, because there is such a housing shortage at all levels right now.”
Grayson said the west side area is already primed for development. SW Century Drive / 14th Street, the main road in the area, received a makeover in 2018, with improved sidewalks and bike lanes.
“The table is set for (denser) development in that area,” said Grayson. “Now we are just trying to work with developers as they find properties and express interest and start working with them to help figure out the process and see if they have a project.”
That development is good for local business and has started to attract further investment. An entertainment complex with bowling, batting cages, a golf simulator, and other activities is under construction on SW Century Drive. And construction continues at the nearby Oregon State University-Cascades campus.
Kevin Lauinger, who co-owns Kevista Coffee on Century Drive, with his wife, Krista, sees the upward developments as good for the neighborhood and good for Bend.
“I love growth, so I think it’s great,” said Lauinger, who moved to Bend 20 years ago from Portland. “I am pro-growth. I love business. I love the new big building (the Hixon) that is behind us. I am excited to see what business go in. Obviously traffic is a little tight, but it is everywhere.”
Kevista already feels like it’s filling the neighborhood’s need for a hip coffee shop where millenials gather. On a recent weekday afternoon, it was busy with 20-somethings tapping away at their laptops and phones. The scene appeared more San Francisco or Seattle than woodsy west Bend, but it might simply be emblematic of the changes in the area.
Lauinger anticipates The Hixon, which has one-bedroom apartments renting at around $1,500, will be followed by other projects. Across the street from his coffee shop, a low-slung group of buildings that includes a liquor store and a restaurant specializing in chicken wings could be redeveloped one day, he said.
“Because of the mixed-use designation you can technically tear down those buildings and go up six stories,” said Lauinger. “I think in the next 10 to 20 years you will see some of the buildings come down and you will see some taller buildings go up.”
COVID-19 is of course the wildcard for development, as investors wait to see how the virus changes market needs. The city’s Grayson expects there to be a continued need for residential units, but the jury remains out on what will become of commercial real estate.
“We have seen a lot of strong interest in residential. With teleworking now more common, brokers are getting interest from all over the country,” said Grayson. “We are all trying to figure out the future of retail and offices, the way people work and interact may change in the future.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.