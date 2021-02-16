The temperature was already below freezing as a line of 30 homeless people started to gather outside Bend’s emergency warming shelter.
For some of the guests, it was their first time inside all day. One man knocked on the door before the shelter opened Saturday afternoon to tell the staff his feet were freezing and he needed new socks.
The late winter storms that dumped snow in Bend and dropped temperatures into the single digits last week put added stress on the shelter, which is being run this year by Shepherd’s House Ministries. There were more guests each night; the shelter opened earlier in the day, and supplies were nearly depleted.
Dave Notari, director of development with Shepherd’s House Ministries, said the recent weather was a stark reminder of the warming shelter’s importance to Bend’s homeless.
“If they don’t have a warm place to go they could die from exposure,” Notari said. “We take that very seriously. That’s why we won’t turn anyone away.”
Since temperatures started to drop to single digits last month, the warming shelter has made more room to accommodate an increase in guests. The shelter is seeing up to 70 people a night compared to about 50 that came when the shelter opened Nov. 23.
Shelter staff have used crates as barriers between the beds, which are spread out in the otherwise empty 10,000-square-foot building at 275 NE Second St. that used to house the Possibilities Thrift Store.
“We get a little bit creative,” said John Lodise, director of emergency services at Shepard’s House.
Lodise said the shelter is large enough for individuals and families to stay and maintain distance due to COVID-19. All guests are required to wear masks, and hand sanitizer is readily available. Nobody has tested positive for the virus since the shelter opened, Lodise said. And even with the increase in guests, the legal capacity is more than 100, so there has not been an issue with the fire marshal, he said.
“We have not had to turn anybody away because of capacity,” Lodise said. “We are happy about that.”
This winter, the shelter has served a total of 300 individuals. A majority are regulars who have a bed and storage crate ready for them each night.
But lately, more people are visiting the shelter for the first time. Those newcomers are either recently homeless or have a living situation elsewhere that doesn’t suffice in the freezing cold, Lodise said.
Because many homeless people do not have other places to go during the day, the shelter extended its hours during last week’s snow storms. The shelter opened at 3 p.m. over the weekend instead of 6 p.m. and let people stay past 7:30 a.m., when weather conditions were unsafe.
“Getting them in early takes away the strain of the daytime cold and gets them in ahead of the really cold temperatures at night,” Lodise said.
More guests has meant more need for donated supplies, such as blankets, pillow cases and bottles of water. People are welcome to drop off donations 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The most needed item is hand warmers, according to staff.
“We give those away as fast as we get them,” Lodise said.
The shelter will stay open through April, when a one-time grant to fund the operation runs out. Shepherd’s House partnered with the city of Bend, Deschutes County and The Homeless Leadership Coalition to secure a $600,000 U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development federal block grant to secure this winter’s shelter.
Homeless advocates and city officials are still researching a permanent location for a warming shelter. In the meantime, the Shepherd’s House is focused on this winter and serving the increasing need, Notari said.
As homeless people came inside the shelter from the cold on Saturday, Notari could tell the frigid temperatures and accumulating snow added more stress to their lives.
Every time there is a storm Notari sees the worry on the faces of the homeless people seeking shelter. Last weekend, he saw more than usual.
“There is definitely an uptick in anxiety but also lots of gratefulness because people have a warm place to go where they don’t have to brace the elements,” Notari said. “The weather just creates a lot of emotions.”
