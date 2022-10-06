Bend’s solution to homelessness drew praise from members of the League of Oregon Cities during a tour Wednesday of St. Vincent De Paul and the Central Oregon Veterans Village, both transitional housing programs. St. Vincent’s Place occupies .34 acres of private land owned by St. Vincent De Paul of Bend, an organization focused on providing food, housing and social services, and includes 10 housing units, and a community building. It is slated to open Nov. 1. The Central Oregon Veterans Village, which is situated next to the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office public safety campus in north Bend, officially opened in November 2021 and is designed to house 15 homeless veterans in cluster-style transitional housing.
Gary Hewitt, executive director of St. Vincent De Paul in Bend, said the organization’s approach is holistic in the sense that the program seeks to truly be a transitional housing situation, providing resources for individuals experiencing homelessness to eventually get on their feet and move on.
“We are all in the same place where we are recognizing how severe the homeless problem is in our communities,” Hewitt said of cities and communities across Oregon. “And they are coming here to see our solution.”
The tour included mayors, city managers, councilors and other municipal officials from across the state.
Dr. Dave Drotzmann, the mayor of Hermiston, said learning from other communities about how to solve homelessness was a great opportunity for him.
Drotzmann said he was impressed by the quality and comfort level of the homes that make up the housing programs and pointed out some things that he saw from the programs that struck him, including the fact that accountability is central to its success.
“I think that’s important. I think they also treat them humanely. And that’s important,” Drotzmann said of the veterans village in particular. “The community facility has restrooms and showers and cooking facilities and laundry facilities. The resources that a person could help get themselves, hopefully, built back up mentally, so they can get off the street and hopefully transition into another form of housing beyond this.”
Drotzmann said Bend was an excellent example of how private organizations and municipalities can collaborate to tackle homelessness and create avenues for people to get back on their feet.
“Bend has got a great example here of trying to find some solutions, humane solutions for these individuals, hopefully getting them out of people’s backyards, and from sleeping in tents and on sidewalks and getting them into housing that is more appropriate, and more humane,” Drotzmann said.
Anthony Broadman, Bend’s mayor pro-tem, said Bend should be proud of how well it was able to collaborate on solutions in the face of the homelessness problem.
“I think in a lot of ways these are really complex issues but in other ways they are really simple,” he said. “When you provide shelter and the resources that we know empirically work to graduate people out of homelessness, it’s a win-win for everybody.”
He said the things that lead to homelessness are diverse, but there is one commonality in providing solutions.
“A lot of people just need a place to get mail, a place to feel safe, a place to clean up,” Broadman said. “That usually leads to upward mobility to employment, because a lot of people are already employed, but that stability is the first thing we need for each person. It is one of those common denominators.”
According to St. Vincent De Paul, the St. Vincent’s Place cost a total of $750,000, and has 10 heated homes, a community building with bathrooms, a kitchen and a washer and dryer. There is also a home for a site manager.
The bulk of the funding for the project, $410,000, came from private donations, while the rest came from Deschutes County’s ARPA funds, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, and the Murdock Trust. The total annual estimated operating costs are $70,000.
“With this village, we are hoping to help more people over time,” Hewitt said. “It is a conduit for moving people from homelessness to housing...A lot of communities are establishing homeless villages but I don’t know how many of them are trying to help people to work through the instances to move on. We can all create a village for people to move in, but if we don’t help them move out there will be no room for new people to move in.”
