Bend’s solution to homelessness drew praise from members of the League of Oregon Cities during a tour Wednesday of St. Vincent De Paul and the Central Oregon Veterans Village, both transitional housing programs. St. Vincent’s Place occupies .34 acres of private land owned by St. Vincent De Paul of Bend, an organization focused on providing food, housing and social services, and includes 10 housing units, and a community building. It is slated to open Nov. 1. The Central Oregon Veterans Village, which is situated next to the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office public safety campus in north Bend, officially opened in November 2021 and is designed to house 15 homeless veterans in cluster-style transitional housing.

Gary Hewitt, executive director of St. Vincent De Paul in Bend, said the organization’s approach is holistic in the sense that the program seeks to truly be a transitional housing situation, providing resources for individuals experiencing homelessness to eventually get on their feet and move on.

