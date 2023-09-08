Gaven McClintock, 5, paints on the blade of a city of Bend snowplow during the State of the City event on Friday at Alpenglow Park in Bend. The event featured music, food, games, booths and other city vehicles on display, including a fire truck and armored police vehicle.
Riley LaDelle, 5, paints on the blade of a city of Bend snowplow during the State of the City event on Friday at Alpenglow Park in Bend. The event featured music, food, games, booths, and other city vehicles on display, including a fire truck and armored police vehicle.
Heath Thomas, 1, sits inside the driver’s seat of a city of Bend fire truck during the State of the City event on Friday at Alpenglow Park in Bend. The event featured music, food, games, booths, and other city vehicles on display, including a snow plow and armored police vehicle.
Jeannette Prince, with the city of Bend Streets & Operations Department, shows Lucas Rea, 4, the inside of a city snowplow during the State of the City event on Friday at Alpenglow Park in Bend. The event featured music, food, games, booths, and other city vehicles display, including a fire truck and armored police vehicle.
Bend Mayor Melanie Kebler chose to have a party in the park instead of a PowerPoint.
Instead of a presentation from a podium, Kebler chose to deliver her State of the City address alongside a musician playing pop music covers, face painters and a shaved-ice truck to update residents on the achievements and challenges of the past year.
About 200 Bend residents, young and old, gathered in Alpenglow Park in southeast Bend on Friday evening to commune with Kebler and city staff members.
In her speech, Kebler spoke of grappling with population growth, boosting the housing supply, addressing homelessness, prioritizing public safety in the wake of the 2022 Safeway shooting, transportation changes and water conservation.
“If there’s one thing I know about Bend, it’s this — we are a community that has always adapted to meet the challenges of our times,” Kebler said Friday. “From a mill town to a mountain town, we’ve shown our ability to collaborate, innovate and plan for what’s next.”
The event was a shift from the typical State of the City format. The city wanted to engage the community differently than previous leaders did.
“I think it really aligns with what the council has been trying to achieve over the past two years,” Kebler said.
Kebler lauded the creation of 1,000 new affordable homes in the past two years, 7 million gallons of water conserved thanks to the city’s sprinkler inspection program and fewer police reports per year since 2019.
Much can be attributed to recent and significant growth in Bend, which isn’t expected to slow. The city anticipates 40,000 new residents in the next 20 years.
“As the saying goes, the only constant in life is change, and here in Bend we know that fact to be very true,” Kebler said. “It’s simply not possible to pull up the drawbridge and keep people from moving here.
“So it’s vital that we plan for a sustainable future, one where everyone in Bend has the chance to thrive, with a place to live that they can afford, a job that pays the bills, and a community where they feel welcome and safe.”
