In less than two weeks, the eclectic Spoken Moto watering hole in Bend will be scooped up, put on a flatbed and driven the 1.5 miles to Second Street and Hawthorne Avenue, where it will get a second chance to serve up a cup of joe.

Through an agreement with the Portland owners of Spoken Moto, Kurt Alexander, a Bend developer, will begin the process of moving the building and rebuilding it at a new site called The Catalyst. Alexander is working through plans to build an event space and food court anchored by Spoken Moto, which was slated to be torn down to make way for a 315-unit residential and retail development project.

