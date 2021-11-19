A parking program in Bend designed to give homeless people a safe, legal and temporary place to live appears to be doing its job.
Half of the 22 homeless residents who have participated in the safe parking program since October of last year have moved into housing, said Stacey Witte, the executive director of the homeless nonprofit REACH and manager of the program.
"It's going extremely well,” Witte said.
Earlier this year, the Bend City Council formally adopted the program after a similar one was established under a COVID-19 emergency order. The program allows businesses, nonprofit groups and religious institutions to offer their parking lots to homeless people as a legal place to camp.
Right now, Witte is managing one location with four camp spots in Bend and has recently set up another smaller site in Redmond. It costs roughly $30,000 a year to run, Witte said.
In Bend, Nativity Lutheran Church hosts up to four individuals or families at a time. Residents must follow rules, like not using drugs or alcohol on the property, and sex offenders are not allowed.
Of those who found housing, some moved into apartments, while others moved into an RV Park, assisted living or reconnected with a family member, Witte said.
The others who haven’t been successful in finding housing have either left the region in the hopes of finding some place to live, or have gone to the Deschutes National Forest, Witte said.
Witte believes this program has been successful so far because it keeps people in a stable location. It is much easier for a social services case manager to help people with housing application forms or other services if they aren’t spending their time looking for them around town or in the woods.
Having someone in a stable location also helps case managers remove hurdles that otherwise would be present to someone getting housing.
"If we have someone at a stable location, we can make sure their phone minutes are full so they can get a call from an apartment,” Witte offered as an example.
The stable location also is good for the residents of the program. Being able to feel safe and not spend your days looking for a place to be helps residents sleep better, which can help them manage life better, Witte said.
It allows people to focus on self sufficiency instead of survival, Witte said.
"It's not the answer to houselessness but I do think it's one model," she said.
Chris Kramer, the pastor of the church which hosts the program, said despite some hiccups, overall it has been a good experience.
"I can't say enough good about what I'm seeing happen in this program,” he said.
So far, neither Kramer nor Witte have received complaints from nearby neighbors or church congregants.
Other than Central Oregon's notorious affordable housing shortage, the biggest barrier to the success of the program is finding other churches, businesses or public entities willing to host it, both Kramer and Witte said.
Kramer said he has given tours of the program to eight churches so far, and so far none have decided to move forward. Some have had concerns about the camps being in the proximity of the church’s preschool, or not being able to get liability insurance.
These are two hurdles Kramer was able to overcome, and believes other churches can, too.
His advice to others who could host a similar program: "Try to discern the difference between a convenient excuse and real reason."
