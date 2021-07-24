Dick Higgins couldn’t have asked for a better 100th birthday party.
The oldest living Pearl Harbor survivor in Central Oregon arrived Saturday at a friend’s house in Bend’s Northwest Crossing neighborhood, where he gathered with those closest to him. U.S. flags lined the walkway to the home. A happy birthday banner was hung over the entrance.
Higgins has difficulty hearing and seeing, but no problem sharing stories. He reminisced about his childhood in Oklahoma during the Dust Bowl, living through the Dec. 7, 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor and surviving COVID-19 last year.
“The fact that he’s 100 is amazing,” said Higgin’s daughter Vicki Bolling. “He’s survived so much.”
But just before Higgins thought his party was coming to an end, his family put the icing on the celebration: They walked him outside to find a surprise parade worthy of the Fourth of July.
More than 200 participants in vintage cars, rumbling motorcycles and bicycles rode by on Discover Park Drive, while another hundred people lined the street. It was the kind of parade Bend hasn’t seen in two years due to the pandemic.
Higgins, who wore a red, white and blue Hawaiian shirt, his hearing aid and Pearl Harbor Survivors hat, soaked in the scene. He sat in a folding chair on the curb and saluted those passing by. People handed him flowers and wished him a happy birthday.
Afterward, Higgins thought about his favorite part.
“Just the friendship,” he said.
The parade ended with members of the Oregon Veterans Motorcycle Association stopping in front of Higgins to give him a salute and sing him happy birthday.
Steve Boyd, a member of the nonprofit motorcycle association, said his wife is Higgins’ caregiver and she told the group about the birthday parade plans.
“We were planning on doing it anyway,” Boyd said. “So it worked out really well.”
Bend Police and Bend Fire & Rescue led the parade. Police officers and firefighters circled back afterward to meet Higgins and thank him for his military service.
Higgins was a 20-year-old Navy radio operator when he woke up the morning of Dec. 7, 1941, to Japanese planes flying over his barracks on Ford Island at Pearl Harbor. He remembers being covered in ash and oil as he cleared the wreckage from the Navy airfield and salvaged planes for flight.
“What’s been the most amazing is to see how much he’s witnessed in his life and to be here still,” Angela Norton, Higgins' granddaughter, said Saturday. “It’s incredible. We are so proud of him.”
Turning 100 is not unusual in Higgins’ family. His late wife’s brother-in-law lived to be 106. Higgins said Saturday he wants to surpass that age.
“I’m going for 110,” he said.
Higgins has plenty to look forward to in the coming months. His family is planning to take him to Hawaii in December for the 80th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor. He may be only one of a few survivors attending the national ceremony.
The last time Higgins returned to Pearl Harbor was in 2016 to mark the 75th anniversary of the attack. Ever since, he's told his family that he wanted to return once more, when he turned 100.
Following the parade, Higgins walked back into his friend’s house for some birthday cake. While he enjoyed the cake, a few friends sang him patriotic songs. One friend played the trumpet.
Higgins clapped and smiled.
He may have turned 100, but he still showed his sense of humor. Before his friend started playing the trumpet, Higgins had one request.
“Don’t play taps,” he said.
Laughter filled the house. It was a birthday no one will forget.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.