When his son Owen was 2, Ben Greenough just wanted a golf buddy.
"He was still in diapers but he had metal clubs, so I just set him up 30 yards before the green and he hit shots," Ben Greenough recalled. "People would come outside of their houses and clap for him."
But Ben Greenough never dreamed his golf buddy would one day compete on the hallowed grounds of Augusta National, home of the Masters Tournament.
Owen Greenough is now 13, so he is not playing in the actual Masters — not yet anyway. But the Bend teenager is taking part in the eighth annual Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals at Augusta National on Sunday as one of 10 qualifiers in the 12-13 age group. The event is scheduled to air live on the Golf Channel from 5 to 10 a.m. Sunday.
"He just has this unbelievable knack for it," Ben Greenough said.
Owen, a seventh grader at Cascades Academy in Bend, competes often in junior tournaments and last summer tied for 10th at the U.S. Kids Golf World Championship at Pinehurst Resort in North Carolina.
Also last summer, he progressed through the qualifying rounds in the Drive, Chip and Putt — a free youth golf development program that welcomes boys and girls, ages 7-15, to master the three most important skills for success: accuracy in driving, chipping and putting.
Owen won the local qualifier at Eagle Crest Resort on June 28, then went on to win the sub-regional qualifier at Meriwether National Golf Club in Hillsboro on Aug. 23. He won the regional qualifier at Pebble Beach Golf Links (Calif.) on Sept. 26 to earn his trip to Augusta.
"I'd say I have as good a chance as anyone there," Owen said of Sunday's event. "It just really comes down to performing at your best when you're there. I don't really get nervous at these type of things, surprisingly. I've played in tons of tournaments."
The top finishers from each regional site — a total of 80 finalists — earned a place in the national finals at Augusta National.
At Augusta, each competitor gets two drives on the driving range, and the longest drive that makes the fairway counts. Golfers are then ranked according to the length of their drive. For chipping, each golfer gets one chip from 15 yards away and one from 20 yards away on the practice area. Scoring/ranking is based on the total distance of the two balls from the hole. It's the same for putting, and each golfer gets one 15-foot putt and one 30-foot putt.
The putting competition is held on the 18th green of Augusta National.
"It's going to be so fun," Owen said. "Adam Scott had a 15-footer to win the Masters on that green (in 2013), and we have a 15-footer as one of our putts. It's going to be really cool to be, like, in that sort of position."
Part of his qualification for the national finals includes free tickets to the first Masters practice round on Monday. Owen, his father, and mother, Meagan, will get to walk the grounds all day, watching the pros as they prepare for the most prestigious tournament in all of golf. The Masters is set for April 7-10.
"I'm hoping we'll get to see a lot of, if not all the pros," Owen said.
He added that his favorite pro golfer is Jordan Spieth, a three-time major winner, including the 2015 Masters.
Owen was about 10 or 11 when he started beating his father regularly in a round of golf when they played from the same tees.
Ben Greenough, who serves as his son's caddie at junior tournaments and will be his chaperone on the course at Augusta, said what sets his son apart is his natural swing and his laserlike focus.
"The fun thing for me is I get to take him to all his lessons and I get to eavesdrop on what he's learning," he said. "I don't pick it up as fast as he does, but at least I get to hear it. And then I can help him in between his lessons."
Both Owen and his father, who are members at Awbrey Glen Golf Club in Bend, are realistic when it comes to his future in golf.
"I would love to be on the PGA Tour, but more upfront right now is getting through high school and into college," Owen said.
Ben Greenough, an engineer for Ballard Fuel Cell Systems, said Owen reaching the PGA Tour is "more dream than goal at this point."
"The goal right now is getting into a good college," he said. "And then you have to see how that goes, whether or not it's reasonable that you have a chance for going on beyond that. But I think he has an exceptional chance of getting into a decent college for golfing."
Owen added that what draws him to golf is the competition and the chance to improve.
"I like the competition aspect of it," he said. "Being able to compete and prove yourself, and then you can work on it. If you work really hard you can see yourself improve."
Owen now has a rare chance to prove himself at golf's most revered venue.
