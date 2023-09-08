seniorsunrise

Caldera High School seniors enjoy time together on the football field Thursday morning, along with breakfast, hot chocolate and music to kick off the school year during the Senior Sunrise at the school on SE 15th Street in Bend.  

The sky was still dark and the sun was a twinkle on the horizon Thursday as students trickled into the Caldera High School football stadium, some wrapped in blankets while others still wore pajamas.

Many students held steaming cups of coffee as they accepted T-shirts, doughnuts and fruit from parents in the Caldera Family Organization. Students met up with friends and brought their blankets out to the grass to watch the sun rise.

Marlen Dominguez Gonzalez, left, hugs her friend Anya Toth, as they join classmates at the Senior Sunrise on the football field at Caldera High School in Bend on Thursday morning. 
Colton Kirkpatrick, bottom center with arms crossed, smiles as he looks toward the sunrise, and joins his classmates at the Senior Sunrise at Caldera High School in Bend on Thursday morning.  
Wrapped in a blanket for warmth, Darik Taroli, from left, joins Jacob Bingham to get breakfast doughnuts from parent volunteers at the Senior Sunrise, which leaders hope will become a tradition at Caldera High School on SE 15th Street. The school's 254 seniors make up the first senior class at Bend's newest high school. 

