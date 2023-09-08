The sky was still dark and the sun was a twinkle on the horizon Thursday as students trickled into the Caldera High School football stadium, some wrapped in blankets while others still wore pajamas.
Many students held steaming cups of coffee as they accepted T-shirts, doughnuts and fruit from parents in the Caldera Family Organization. Students met up with friends and brought their blankets out to the grass to watch the sun rise.
This was the start of a tradition that Caldera administrators hope carries on. Every student was a senior — and a member of the school’s first-ever graduating class.
Thursday was the first day of school for high school seniors, and to kick off the year, Caldera High School hosted the Senior Sunrise, an event to celebrate the 254 students of the class of 2024 before the school day had even properly started.
Caldera is Bend’s newest high school, funded by a 2017 bond measure. When it opened in the fall of 2021, the school started with 637 ninth and 10th graders. In 2022, the school had its first junior class. Those juniors are now the school’s first senior class.
Caldera High now holds all four grade levels and 1,273 students. The first day of school, Wednesday, went well, Principal Chris Boyd said, with juniors and seniors helping the new ninth graders get accustomed to Caldera.
Caldera seniors looking forward to the year
Colton Kirkpatrick wants to enjoy his last year of high school, after a junior year spent focusing more on work. He has a full course load this year, he said.
“This is my last year of high school, so I don’t want to mess it up,” he said. “Last year, I would never come to something like this. I would’ve thought it was stupid, and I was just gonna sleep in, but I’m trying to be a little more social this year.”
Kirkpatrick has played guitar since he was 12, he said, and has a year of Advanced Placement music theory ahead of him that he’s anticipating.
Kaye Allrunner and Pippa Reese both said they’re excited to be seniors, and are looking forward to different things this year.
Reese is part of the theater program, which is putting on “Mary Poppins” in the spring and another show in the fall.
“It was a little sad not to have seniors to look up to, but I’m glad that we can now be those seniors,” said Reese.
Allrunner said she’s interested in learning more about the human body and healing through a class on sports medicine.
Allrunner said, as an artist, she’s always wanted to make a comic, but is interested in veterinary school after graduation as well.
Ahren Roberts, 17, is excited to help show freshman how things work at Caldera.
“I pretty much have everything planned out already,” he said. “I’m just more excited to be here and hang out with my friends.”
As the morning wore on, most of the students left with groups of friends to change clothes or grab breakfast before returning to the stadium for a class photo.
Varsity cheerleader Ella Waters, 17, has a plan for her future.
“I think the culture’s so different than it has been the last few years. I think we’re a true senior class, and it just feels really good to be graduating with people I’ve gone to school with for a long time,” she said.
This year, Waters is in several college and AP classes. She was just hired as an intern with Deschutes County Health Services, and is interested in going into the medical field as a pediatrician.
Getting a tradition started
Caldera’s administration began working with the school’s parent group, the Caldera Family Organization, last year to figure out what they wanted this year to look like for seniors, said principal Chris Boyd. In the process, they came up with the Senior Sunrise for the first day of school and the Senior Sunset for the end of the year.
Polly Cohen, who has two children attending Caldera this year, said the parent group wanted to make sure the senior class has activities that become traditions.
“With Bend High and Mountain View and Summit, everyone has their longevity of activities that they do for their senior class, and we don’t yet. But we’re starting that today,” she said.
Community members, including Richard’s Donuts and Pastries, donated breakfast and coffee.
Parent volunteers also directed students to decorate paper crowns and their cars.
Caldera’s activities director Maegan MacKelvie was excited for the start of new traditions, and said the first day went well. She said she’s looking forward to the senior pageant in the spring and homecoming in the fall.
Nydia Acosta, a member of the Caldera Family Organization, said she hopes this is a good year for her daughter and the rest of the senior class.
“I’m hopeful that my daughter moves forward and does something good in the world,” she said. “Follow her dreams and do whatever she wants to do, as long as it brings, you know, joy.”
