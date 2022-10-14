Bend mayoral candidate Chris Piper has spent more on his campaign this year, about $61,000, than all the money raised by his opponent, current City Councilor Melanie Kebler. She has brought in about $59,000 and spent about a third of it.
Piper's dollars are coming from a select few high-ticket donors, including local real estate and business PACs, but his main individual contributors range from a national restauranteur, a land developer and a congressman from California.
"It's generally concerning that this amount of money is going into local races, and I do feel the pressure to raise as much money as I can to make sure that my message is not drowned out," Kebler said.
Piper could not be reached for comment for this story.
In a press release Friday, former mayor Sally Russell joined former mayors Bruce Abernethy and Casey Roats to announce their support for Piper. Russell appointed Piper to her seat on the council in 2019 after she was elected mayor. Her decision was met with controversy. In Friday's release, Russell said that Kebler has two years left in her term as councilor, and the City Council requires Piper's balanced perspective.
Piper has received more than $125,000 in contributions this year. In 2018, Russell received more than $102,000 in contributions after she gained the support of political action committees affiliated with the Bend Chamber of Commerce and the Central Oregon Association of Realtors.
While the Realtors PAC has contributed $20,000 to Piper's campaign this year, the chamber committee refrained from financially supporting any candidates this election.
Kebler has received just under $60,000 in contributions, mostly from smaller donors. Her largest contributions came from former City Councilor Rita Schenkelberg, who gave $3,000, current City Councilor Anthony Broadman, who gave $2,500 and the Laborers' International Union of North America, which gave $2,500. Roger Worthington, owner of Worthy Brewing in Bend, gave $2,000. Everytown for Gun Safety, a New York-based nonprofit that favors gun control, gave Kebler $1,000.
Along the trend of smaller donations, Kebler received donations from current City Councilor Megan Perkins, the chair of the Deschutes County Democratic Party Jason Burge, vice chair of the Deschutes County Democratic Party and 2018 state House candidate Eileen Kiely and current County Commissioner Phil Chang all donated several hundred dollars.
Piper received $13,000 from the Central Oregon Small Business PAC, which is affiliated with State Sen. Tim Knopp, R-Bend. The PAC is funded in large part by Pahlisch Homes and the Central Oregon Builders Association. Pahlisch Ventures also contributed and additional $10,000 to Piper's campaign.
Of note, Bill McCormick, former U.S. ambassador to New Zealand and Samoa, owner of the Pine Tavern in downtown Bend contributed $7,500 to Piper's campaign. McCormick is also the co-founder of a nationwide chain of Seafood restaurants, McCormick & Schmick's Seafood Restaurants.
Former California Congressman Gary Miller contributed $2,500 to Piper in March. Miller has been accused of misappropriating government funds for personal gain, as reported by the Los Angeles Times. Miller was also accused of sexual harassment after an incident with an employee in 2001, according to a New York Times report from 2017.
Piper has also garnered support from local developer Kim Ward, who gave $5,000, president of Miller Lumber Co. Charley Miller (of no known relation to the Congressman from California), who gave $1,000 and current City Council candidate Karon Johnson, who gave $500.
The two mayoral candidates will appear in a debate along with the candidates for position six on the City Council (Julia Brown, Rick Johns and Mike Riley) at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 26 at the Larkspur Community Center. The debate is hosted by the League of Women Voters and Bend City Club, and it will be free and open to the public.
Election day is Nov. 8, and the deadline to register to vote is Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.