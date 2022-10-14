stock_Bend City Council

A Bend City Council meeting.

Bend mayoral candidate Chris Piper has spent more on his campaign this year, about $61,000, than all the money raised by his opponent,  current City Councilor Melanie Kebler. She has brought in about $59,000 and spent about a third of it. 

Piper's dollars are coming from a select few high-ticket donors, including local real estate and business PACs, but his main individual contributors range from a national restauranteur, a land developer and a congressman from California.

