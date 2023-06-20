The city of Bend's Home Energy Score program, which requires sellers to obtain and publicize a ranking of their home's energy efficiency, will go into effect July 1.
The program was approved by the Bend City Council in December in an effort to reduce residential greenhouse gas emissions in service of the city's climate goals.
"The program will allow home buyers to compare the efficiency of homes as they are considering making a home purchase and provide them with information about cost-effective upgrades they can make after they purchase their home," city spokesperson Jacob Larsen said in a press release.
The average cost of obtaining a home energy score can range from $150-$300, and that rate is set by score assessors, said Cate Schneider, a senior analyst with the city. However, the city is offering free home energy assessments for homeowners making less than 80% of the area median income, which is $71,900 for a family of four or $50,350 for an individual, the release said.
There are currently eighteen licensed assessors in Central Oregon, according to earthadvantage.org.
If sellers don’t obtain the score within 30 days of being referred to code enforcement, they could receive a $750 fine every 45 days.
