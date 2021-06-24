Bend runner Mel Lawrence ran a personal best but finished seventh Thursday night in the women’s 3,000-meter steeplechase final at the U.S. Olympic Track & Field Trials at Eugene’s Hayward Field to miss out on qualifying for the Tokyo Games.
Lawrence, 31, finished in a time of 9 minutes, 26.15 seconds.
The top three finishers qualified for Tokyo. Emma Coburn, the 2016 Olympic bronze medalist, won the race in a trials-record time of 9:09.41, followed by Courtney Frerichs (9:11.79) and Val Constien (9:18.34).
Lawrence stayed in the middle of the pack for the first half of the race but started to lose pace with the leaders when Coburn and Frerichs began to pull away from the 14-runner field.
Lawrence finished eighth in the steeplechase in her first Olympic trials in 2016.
Also Thursday night, three of Lawrence’s teammates from Bend on the Littlewing Athletics team raced in the first round of the women’s 800 meters.
Rebecca Mehra, Sadi Henderson and Angel Piccirillo were all in the same heat as they vied to reach the 800 semifinals, scheduled for Friday at 3 p.m.
Only Mehra advanced, finishing second in the heat in 2:01.42, a season best for her. Henderson finished third in the heat in 2:02.40, and Piccirillo was ninth in 2:06.95.
