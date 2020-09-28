The construction of Bend’s largest-ever affordable housing project called Stillwater Crossing will begin now that financing for the project is finalized, according to the project’s developers.
Wishcamper Development Partners, which is building the 240-unit complex along Atwood Drive in south Bend, said Monday they had secured enough money to complete the $51.6 million project, largely because of help from the city of Bend.
“Simply put, this project would not have gone forward without Bend’s commitment to affordable housing,” said Tyson O’Connell of Wishcamper, in the announcement.
In order to make the project affordable the city waived system development charges, gave developers a property tax abatement that will exempt them from property taxes for 20 years, and a density bonus, which allows the developer to build more units than what is usually allowed because they are affordable, said Lynne McConnell, the city’s affordable housing manager.
Developers are also getting a $400,000 loan from the City of Bend Housing Trust Fund and a $750,000 loan from the City of Bend Urban Renewal Agency, according to the press release. The majority of the project — $46.1 million — is being financed through low income housing tax credits syndicated by Boston Financial Investment Management and debt financing from CITI Community Capital.
The complex will be comprised of one and two-bedroom apartments that will be rented to people making 60% of Bend’s average median income. That means a single person making $32,000 a year or a household of three making $42,000 a year, according to a presentation Wishcamper Development Partners made to the Deschutes County Commission earlier this year.
Average rent would be $820 for a one-bedroom, $980 for a two-bedroom and about $1,131 for a three-bedroom unit, according to Justin Metcalf of Wishcamper.
The first wave of renters are scheduled to move in July 2021, and the complex will be fully occupied by May 2022, O’Connell said.
