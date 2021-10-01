An already hot summer in Bend ended with above normal temperatures throughout September, according to the National Weather Service in Pendleton.
The weather service’s monthly climate summary showed September in Bend was warmer and drier than usual. The conditions continued a hot and dry streak from June through August. The city recorded its hottest temperature ever when the thermostat reached 107 degrees June 30.
The average temperature last month in Bend was 60.3 degrees which was 3.8 degrees above normal, according to the monthly climate summary.
High temperatures last month averaged 76.2 degrees, which was 2.7 degrees above normal. The highest temperature was 90 degrees on Sept. 8, the only day to reach 90 degrees last month.
The record high temperature for September in Bend was 100 degrees: Sept. 5 and Sept. 8 2020 and Sept. 2, 1998, according to weather service data.
Low temperatures last month in Bend averaged 44.4 degrees, which was 4.9 degrees above normal. The lowest temperature last month was 33 degrees on Sept. 1.
The record low temperature for September in Bend was 12 degrees on Sept. 28, 1912, according to weather service data.
September precipitation totaled 0.33 of an inch, which was 0.08 of an inch below normal.
Measurable precipitation of at least 0.01 of an inch occurred on two days last month. The heaviest precipitation was 0.25 of an inch on Sept. 28.
So far this year, precipitation in Bend has reached 4.35 inches, which is 2.82 inches below normal.
The outlook for October in Bend calls for near to below normal temperatures and above normal precipitation.
Cole Evans, a meteorologist for the weather service in Pendleton, said the immediate forecast this week is still summer-like, with sunshine and warm temperatures, but cooler weather is expected next week.
“We will be a bit warmer than we would normally expect for the start of October,” Evans said. “We have a weather system coming in late next week and that will get us more toward what we would expect this time of year.”
Normal high temperatures for Bend in October fall from 68 degrees at the start of the month to 55 degrees at the end of the month. Normal low temperatures fall from 43 degrees to 36 degrees throughout the month.
Normal precipitation for October in Bend is 0.60 of an inch.
