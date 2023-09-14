Bear Creek Elementary to celebrate 60th anniversary
Bear Creek Elementary is celebrating its 60th anniversary with a community celebration Sept. 22, according to a district press release issued Thursday.
A Fun Run starting at 5:30 p.m. will kick off the event. Families and alumni are invited to meet in the schoolyard and run or walk 1 mile together. Alumni are invited to tour the hallways and explore the school’s history. The event is free to attend.
Interim principal Principal Marc Zollinger expects many alumni will return to campus for the event.
The event is organized by the Bear Creek Bears Parent Teacher Organization.
When Bear Creek Elementary opened in 1963, the school had 35 more students than it had capacity for. Those students were able to transfer to other schools not long into the school year.
This year, Bear Creek Elementary, located at 51 SE 13th St. in Bend, has 505 students. It is known for hosting one of the earliest strands of the district’s dual-immersion program.
— Bulletin staff report
