10 barrel

The 10 Barrel Brewing Co. brewpub on Galveston Avenue in Bend in 2014.

 RYAN BRENNECKE/THE BULLETIN file photo

Bend’s 10 Barrel Brewing Co., currently owned by Anheuser-Busch, is among a list of craft breweries in the process of being sold to a New York-based cannabis company that recently began expansion into craft beverages.

The cannabis-focused company, Tilray Brands, reached out to Anheuser-Busch early last year with interest in purchasing some of the company’s craft breweries, Anheuser-Busch told The Bulletin on Tuesday. Since then, an agreement has been made for Tilray to acquire Shock Top, Breckenridge Brewery, Blue Point Brewing Co., Redwood Brewing, HiBall Energy, Portland’s Widmer Brothers Brewing and Square Mile Cider Co., and 10 Barrel, Tilray said in a news release Monday.

