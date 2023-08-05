The hazy, smoke-filled skies that have cloaked Central Oregon in recent summers are a phenomenon that area residents are just beginning to understand and navigate.
When smoke pours into the region from wildfires, it cancels outdoor events, impacting the economy. There are also short- and long-term health impacts for those who are exposed to smoke for extended periods of time. Knowing what to do and when it’s safe to go outside can sometimes be a guessing game.
While the smoke can sometimes seem inescapable, there are some tips and tricks to navigate the problem and minimize health risks when one must venture into the smoky air.
How does smoke impact health?
Smoke from wildfires is a mixture of gases and fine particles from burning trees and other plant materials. These particles can irritate the eyes, nose, and throat, causing cough and pulmonary inflammation. The finest of particles, known as PM2.5 can reach deep into the lungs and enter the bloodstream.
Symptoms of wildfire smoke exposure can be bad for anyone, but they can be particularly dangerous for those with chronic health conditions, such as heart and lung disease.
“Older adults are more likely to be affected by smoke, possibly because they are more likely to have heart or lung diseases than younger people,” said Jonathan Modie, a spokesperson for the Oregon Health Authority.
“Children are more likely to be affected by health threats from smoke because their airways are still developing and because they breathe more air per pound of body weight than adults. In addition, children are more likely to be active outdoors,” he said.
People with asthma should have a written asthma management plan. Those with heart disease should check with their health care providers about precautions to take during smoke events.
Stay indoors
Modie suggests people stay indoors, keep windows and doors closed and run air-conditioning, if available, on smoky days. Keeping the fresh-air intake closed and the filter clean also helps, he said.
Another option is to use a portable air cleaner with a high-efficiency particulate air filter or an electrostatic precipitator. Make sure to buy one that matches the room size specified by the manufacturer, said Modie.
Modie said if you do not have an air conditioner — and it is too warm to stay inside with the windows closed — seek shelter elsewhere.
Another tip: avoid adding to indoor pollution.
“When smoke levels are high, do not use anything that burns, such as candles, fireplaces or gas stoves. Do not vacuum, because vacuuming stirs up particles already inside your home. Do not smoke, because smoking puts even more pollution into the air,” he said.
Air quality index and when to mask up
Air quality can be impacted by any pollutants entering the atmosphere. Wildfire smoke is the big one in Central Oregon, but in other parts of the world, the air quality can be worsened by other sources. The burning of fossil fuels is a common source of air pollution in much of the world.
The air quality index, which has a range from 0 to 500, includes six color-coded levels. Each level offers advice to the public on how to respond, based on age and health concerns. For example, at levels between 51 and 100 — yellow level — the air is considered satisfactory but there may be a risk for some people, especially those unusually sensitive to air pollution. At the highest levels — over 301, dark red levels — all age groups can be affected.
It’s a good idea to have some N95 masks handy for days when the air quality index gets into the triple digits. Surgical masks, cloth masks and bandannas that were used during the pandemic won’t work against smoke because the microscopic particles will go right through cloth.
In addition, paper “comfort” or “dust” masks commonly found at hardware stores are designed to trap large particles, such as sawdust. These masks will not protect your lungs from smoke.
How does smoke impact daily life?
Daily activities, work schedules and travel plans can grind to a halt during smoke events. Rules passed by the state of Oregon last year require employers to provide federally-approved masks for voluntary use, including N95 masks, when the air quality index hits 101 or above. If the index reaches 251 or higher, the masks are mandatory. Employers must also inform workers of the smoke levels, and relocate workers indoors when air quality is poor.
Recreation is also impacted. Bend Park & Recreation District will change its programs when the index gets over 100. In the 100 to 200 range, modifications are made to outdoor activities to reduce exposure, lower cardio activity and give more breaks to participants and staff. Some programs may be moved indoors, postponed or canceled.
When the index is 200, outdoor activities run by the park district are canceled until conditions improve. Some indoor pool activities may also be canceled. Conditions are reviewed hourly and changes are made accordingly. Patrons are asked to check the park district website for notifications on schedule changes due to smoke.
Outdoor events can also shut down when smoke levels are elevated. Last year, Death Cab For Cutie was forced to cancel its concert at the outdoor amphitheater in the Old Mill District.
Tour operators must also pivot when smoke fills the air. Some activities are moved to less smoky locations while others are canceled. Cave tours, for example, may replace a trip to the mountains when outdoor conditions worsen.
“Our hiking, canoeing and kayaking trips rely on the great outdoors as the backdrop for our adventures,” said Courtney Braun, owner of Wanderlust Tours. “With excessive smoke in the air, we have to have our finger on the pulse of AQI readings so that we can choose the best and safest location to run the tour.”
Braun recommends outdoor enthusiasts keep an eye on the smoke maps, forecasts and air quality index readings not just in Bend, but in the surrounding region. It might just require a short drive in a different direction to reach better-quality air.
“We are lucky in Central Oregon that we have so many different places that we can adventure. Sometimes the region surrounding Mt. Bachelor up in the Cascades is a bit less smoky than in town, or maybe if the winds shift, the Newberry Volcano area is clear.”
