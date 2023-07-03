Estimated cost of the project: $127 million, according to city records.
General description of the project: The Jackstraw is a mixed-use development that aims to harmonize with the character of Bend and use innovative approaches to design, sustainability, the arts and social impact, according to its developers. Spanning a 4.7-acre site between Industrial Way and Lava Road, The Jackstaw will include 313 units, offering a mix of townhomes and apartments that cater to a diverse mix of Bend residents.
The ground floor will feature 17,500 square feet of retail spaces, providing a hub for local shops and businesses, meant to complement the adjacent Box Factory. There will be approximately 450 parking stalls for residents, visitors and customers.
At the heart of The Jackstraw, a new “woonerf” (Dutch for “living street”) will be created — a common space shared by pedestrians, bicyclists and low-speed motor vehicles. This streetscape will connect the existing Box Factory with the new development and allows the section of Lava Road between the two properties to be closed for events, concerts, markets and more.
Killian Pacific is the same developer who built and owns the Box Factory. The company also plans to add eco-friendly design elements, such as pollinator-friendly landscaping, electric vehicle charging and all-electric utility (no gas), according to a presentation from the developers.
Realtors associated with the project: For commercial spaces, Compass Commercial Real Estate Services based in Bend.
