A rendering of Rooted at Poplar, 19939-19951 SW Poplar St., Bend. This southwest Bend community will include six homes for households earning less than 80% of the area median income and one home for a household earning up to 120% of the area median income.
Developer: RootedHomes, 150 NE Hawthorne Avenue No. 201, Bend. RootedHomes, formerly Kor Community Land Trust, is a non-profit developer of environmentally sustainable and permanently affordable homes built on the community land trust model.
Architect: Ten Over Studio, 856 NW Bond St. No. 200, Bend.
General Contractor: Solaire Homebuilders.
The project will employ 30 suppliers and skilled trades, each employing two to five individuals to perform their part of the build, or roughly 75-100 workers in total .
Estimated cost of the project: $3.5 million
Taxes generated: Homeowners pay tax on the structure and receive a tax abatement for the land. The land is held in a trust so the homeowners are only purchasing the home itself, not the land. Under Deschutes County’s new policy, land owned by non-profits must have a tax abatement.
Expected completion date: January 2024
Details on the project: There will be seven 3-bedroom, 3-bathroom single-family homes. Homebuyers have been selected. In addition, there is a significant waiting list. Homeowner utility bills will average $12 per month in part due to the implementation of sustainable design and construction techniques, energy upgrades and installation of solar panels on the homes. The community also features permeable paving for on-site vehicle parking, charging stations for electric bikes and vehicles, a shared common area and community gardens.
