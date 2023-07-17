Name of project and address: Rooted at Poplar, 19939-19951 SW Poplar St., Bend. This southwest Bend community will include six homes for households earning less than 80% of the area median income and one home for a household earning up to 120% area median income, .

Rooted at Poplar

A rendering of Rooted at Poplar, 19939-19951 SW Poplar St., Bend. This southwest Bend community will include six homes for households earning less than 80% of the area median income and one home for a household earning up to 120% of the area median income. 

Developer: RootedHomes, 150 NE Hawthorne Avenue No. 201, Bend. RootedHomes, formerly Kor Community Land Trust, is a non-profit developer of environmentally sustainable and permanently affordable homes built on the community land trust model.

230710_bul_loc_whatgoingup_rootedatpoplar
Buy Now

Foundations await the next structure as Solaire Homebuilders make progress on net-zero residential homes in bend.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Editor: 541-633-2166, gobrien@bendbulletin.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.