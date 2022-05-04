Other areas of the Bend Whitewater Park are open, including the fish ladder that is also used for tubing, as well as the beach and the grassy areas of the park.
Don Horton, executive director of the Bend Park & Recreation District, said an investigation is ongoing and did not set a timeline for completion.
“We were hoping this was something that would never happen,” said Horton at the start of the park district's board meeting Tuesday night. “We try to build safe experiences for people while understanding that there is some risk involved.”
A third-party expert in whitewater park design would be contacted to review the park to ensure safety of the wave and adjacent whitewater features, said Horton.
Murphy died at St. Charles Bend on Saturday, several hours after the accident. The Marshall High School student spent around six minutes trapped underwater after becoming trapped in the panel that creates the wave, according to witnesses. It was the first death at the wave since it opened in 2015.
Horton spoke with Patrick Murphy, Ben’s father, on Tuesday morning about the tragic event at the park.
“He just asked that we find out what caused this because he does not want the whitewater park to be closed. He wants it to be re-opened but of course he wants it to be safe,” said Horton.
River surfing injuries and fatalities can occur from a variety of situations, said Neil Egsgard, president of Surf Anywhere, a firm that designs river waves, including Bend's surf wave.
Common problems include surf leashes getting hung up on something in the river, ropes fixed to the shore tangling up a surfer, or the board itself pinning a surfer against an object, Egsgard said.
“In all cases, the danger is caused by the relentless force of water,” said Egsgard. “The river can seem gentle when you are going with the flow but it immediately becomes powerful and unforgiving if you try to resist it.”
