If you can’t beat 'em, go around 'em. That appears to be the plan to resolve a debate over public access to a section of Forest Road 4606, which runs across private property on its way to a popular recreation area on federal land.
The U.S. Forest Service has recently been awarded $700,000 to build a new road that avoids property belonging to James Verheyden on Bend’s west side. The new road will give hikers, bikers and drivers access to Forest Road 4606 in the Deschutes National Forest just north of Verheyden’s property.
Forest Road 4606 had long been a popular back road between Bend and Sisters, offering the public a scenic route amid pine trees and scenic vistas that was especially popular among cyclists. Northwest of Verheyden's property, the road runs close to the edge of the 33,000-acre Skyline Forest. But in May 2021 Verheyden, an orthopedic surgeon in Bend, erected gates along a 3.5-mile stretch of the road, claiming members of the public were vandalizing his property.
Verheyden claimed a right to have gates on his private property, citing a 2004 decision by the county to erect gates for seasonal mule deer closures. The Forest Service has an easement to access the road — lockboxes are available for Forest Service and emergency vehicles.
Talks between the Forest Service and Verheyden to reopen the gates eventually ended in a stalemate with the gates still locked.
“I am disappointed that disagreements between these private landowners and the Forest Service about the easements that the Deschutes National Forest holds could not be resolved to provide continued public access to national forest lands owned and loved by the public,” said Deschutes County Commissioner Phil Chang.
At the time of the gate closure, Verheyden said members of the public were breaking local rules and regulations by exceeding speed limits, committing acts of vandalism and littering. Other problems he has cited included illegal camping, poaching and arson.
He maintains that other landowners up the road from his property also agreed with the gate closures and the choice to open or close the gates is not his alone. He says there are five gates along the road and the Verheyden family owns just two of them.
"When other private landowners went forward to close the road to all public access, the Verheyden family negotiated with those landowners to allow meaningful non-motorized use," according to a letter to The Bulletin written by the Verheyden family but sent through his lawyer, Craig Russillo. "Unfortunately due to defamation, vandalism, and harassment, the Verheyden family ultimately agreed with the other landowners to close the road to all."
The funds to build the new road were part of Congress’s fiscal year 2023 omnibus appropriations package, which was signed into law by President Joe Biden on Dec. 29, according to Hank Stern, a spokesman for Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore. Chang was instrumental in spearheading the local effort to seek federal funds for a new road.
According to Chang’s plan, an existing Jeep trail off Sisemore Road will be upgraded to a graded gravel road. The road, close to Tumalo Reservoir Road, heads southwest through the Deschutes National Forest to meet up with Forest Road 4606, north of Verheyden’s property.
The new route is easily reached by bicycle or car from Bend but requires more effort for those on foot.
Wyden, along with Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., announced last month that they had secured funding for the project, along with dozens of other projects across the state. The new road was just one of 145 community-initiated projects that were included in the package.
Jaimie Olle, a spokesperson for the Deschutes National Forest, said now that funding has been secured for the road, the Forest Service will need to conduct a National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) analysis for the project before construction can begin.
“We intend to initiate the NEPA analysis this year,” said Olle. “We want to provide an appropriate amount of time for public engagement and discussion to ensure a quality outcome.”
Verheyden says he tried to work out a resolution with the Forest Service and even offered to donate the road to the public as long as the county or the Forest Service agreed to pave and maintain the road. He said he has already spent $500,000 to add gravel, improve drainage, grade and maintain the first 1.25 miles that cross his property, according to his lawyer.
"The Verheyden family has received no funding from the County, Forest Service or other parties for their work," the letter stated. "The Verheyden family hope that the County and the Forest Service will reconsider the family's offer to donate the road to the public."
