Tumalo Irrigation District is increasing its reward for information leading to the arrest of the individuals responsible for damaging one of its new pipelines.
The district will give a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and a $25,000 reward for information leading to a conviction for causing the damage, according to a release from the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office.
The damage, which occurred near Pinehurst Road in early January, was caused by holes being drilled into the pipe by a vandal, said Chris Schull, interim manager for the district.
At the time, the new 36-inch polyethylene pipe was uncovered in an open trench. The trench was covered over and the pipe was pressure tested with water and air in March, said Schull.
The leaks were located after water seeped to the surface. Schull said there were seven holes drilled across 330 feet of pipe.
“Everybody was pretty shocked,” said Schull.
The damage cost Taylor Northwest around $78,000 and Tumalo Irrigation District $15,000 to $20,000 said Schull. Much of the cost was due to re-excavation of the trench.
“At this time we are unsure of who did it, or why,” said Sgt. Jayson Janes, a spokesperson for the sheriff's office. “We are still asking for the public’s assistance in helping us locate the person or persons responsible for the damage.”
To report information about the crime, the public can contact the Sheriff’s Office at 541-693-6911 and reference case number 21-15441.
