The Tumalo Falls day-use site, one of the most frequently visited attractions in the Deschutes National Forest, is set to reopen Thursday. Restrictions put in place to slow the spread of the coronavirus had kept the gate leading to the falls closed since March.
Tumalo Falls is a popular hiking area and photo opportunity in front of the 97-foot-high waterfall on Tumalo Creek. Use of the site requires an annual Northwest Forest Pass or National Forest Day Pass.
The day-use area includes restrooms, a parking lot and a scenic overlook facing the falls.
Authorities at the Deschutes National Forest encourage social distancing at Tumalo Falls and ask visitors to wear masks when social distancing is not possible.
Reopening information for other sites within the nation forest can be found online at: fs.usda.gov/main/deschutes/home.
For questions about the reopening of areas in the national forest, individuals can email sm.fs.bfr_fd@usda.gov. Phone calls are discouraged at this time due to staffing limitations.
