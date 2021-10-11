The Deschutes County Historical Society will host a live virtual discussion of the new book “Eminent Oregonians” Tuesday evening.
The live event will feature authors R. Gregory Nokes, Jane Kirkpatrick and Steve Forrester (CEO of EO Media Group, parent company of The Bulletin) in conversation with Bulletin editor Gerry O’Brien and Kelly Cannon-Miller, director of the Deschutes Historical Museum.
Bend-based historical novelist Kirkpatrick will describe her chapter about Oregon suffragist Abigail Scott Duniway, who wrote several novels and was among a handful of women worldwide who founded a newspaper, in her case The New Northwest.
Former newspaper publisher and columnist Forrester will present Richard Neuberger, a writer and politician of the first half of the 20th century.
Historian Nokes will discuss Jesse Applegate, who opposed slavery in the Oregon Constitutional Convention. Applegate was a trailblazer in the literal sense, creating the Applegate Trail.
The presentation starts at 5:45 p.m. at youtube.com/bendbulletin, starting with a brief look at the upcoming pictorial history book “Hello Bend!” which chronicles Central Oregon life from the 1950s to 2000.
