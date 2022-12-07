KorPine site
Buy Now

This aerial view from January, looking east, shows the former site of the KorPine particle board plant near the Old Mill District. 

 Bulletin file

Timber Yards is the new name for the development on the former KorPine site south of downtown Bend that later this decade could be home to thousands of people, as well as a centrally located retail and commercial space in Bend.

The company developing the site, Kennedy Wilson, unveiled the name and some preliminary drawings of the area in an online information session Tuesday.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Reporter: 541-617-7818,

mkohn@bendbulletin.com

Tags

Michael Kohn has been public lands and environment reporter with The Bulletin since 2019. He enjoys hiking in the hills and forests near Bend with his family and exploring the state of Oregon.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.