coid1
Buy Now

Roberta Silverman stands on Central Oregon Irrigation District property located between Brookswood Boulevard and the Deschutes River in Bend. The irrigation district owns 142 acres of land in the area and intends to sell a portion of it to Pahlisch Homes.

 Dean Guernsey/The Bulletin

Property-line adjustments in a wooded area in southwest Bend that is popular with joggers and dog walkers have raised concern among members of a group that is opposed to development in the area.

The forested wedge of land includes four existing properties containing 142 acres of land that the Central Oregon Irrigation District owns between Brookswood Boulevard and the Deschutes River. The district has applied to the city of Bend for a series of five property-line adjustments affecting the properties.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Reporter: 541-617-7818,

mkohn@bendbulletin.com

Tags

Michael Kohn has been public lands and environment reporter with The Bulletin since 2019. He enjoys hiking in the hills and forests near Bend with his family and exploring the state of Oregon.

(1) comment

gregb2781
gregb2781

More outsiders who have moved to Bend and now complain.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.