Roberta Silverman stands on Central Oregon Irrigation District property located between Brookswood Boulevard and the Deschutes River in Bend. The irrigation district owns 142 acres of land in the area and intends to sell a portion of it to Pahlisch Homes.
Property-line adjustments in a wooded area in southwest Bend that is popular with joggers and dog walkers have raised concern among members of a group that is opposed to development in the area.
The forested wedge of land includes four existing properties containing 142 acres of land that the Central Oregon Irrigation District owns between Brookswood Boulevard and the Deschutes River. The district has applied to the city of Bend for a series of five property-line adjustments affecting the properties.
Aaron Henson, a senior planner with the city of Bend, said the property-line adjustment applications are typically processed by the city as a so-called “Type I” review, which does not allow for any notice or opportunities for the public to comment.
Colin Stephens, Bend’s community and economic development director, elevated the irrigation district’s property line adjustments to a “Type II” review. This is authorized by the Bend development code “when there is a need to interpret or exercise policy or legal judgment, or to apply discretionary land use standards.”
In other words, when there are gray areas in the code, the Type II review allows the city to send notice for public comment and make code interpretations.
The deadline for people to make public comments on Central Oregon Irrigation District’s property-line adjustments is Oct. 27.
Central Oregon Irrigation District says it plans to sell a portion of the property to Pahlisch Homes because it says it no longer needs to hold large tracts of land in the city.
Henson said in the short run, the proposed property-line adjustments will have no impact on the community because no actual development is proposed at this time and all the existing Bend Park & Recreation District trails through the irrigation district’s property will remain in place.
A view easement held by the Mt. Bachelor Village Homeowners Association protects most of the forested area from development until Central Oregon Irrigation District is no longer generating power from its existing hydroelectric project in the area, or the year 2034, whichever occurs first.
In addition, Pahlisch Homes needs to go through a master-planning process in the future, including extensive public involvement, prior to development, said Henson.
“The city’s existing waterway overlay zone regulations also greatly restrict future development on much of this land,” he adds.
Opponents of the sale say the land, known as Deschutes South Canyon, should be preserved as a large park similar to Shevlin Park in northwest Bend. Save Bend Green Space is a nonprofit that has been advocating for preservation of the area. In addition to recreational opportunities, the organization says it’s important habitat for deer, birds and other woodland creatures.
Bend resident Roberta Silverman, chair of the Save Bend Green Space board, said the property-line adjustments violate the city’s own codes, in particular a development code that requires street frontage.
Henson said land use attorneys have looked into the property-line adjustments and found that the applications are in line with codes and requirements.
“It is my understanding that both Pahlisch and COID agree that the future development of the property will require all parcels and lots to abut a street,” said Henson. “However, the requirement does not apply to a property line adjustment application.”
Silverman adds that the property should remain undeveloped to benefit the community.
“This is Bend’s last large open space remaining by the Deschutes River and the entire community will benefit by keeping this irreplaceable wildlife corridor natural and available for public recreational use,” said Silverman.
(1) comment
More outsiders who have moved to Bend and now complain.
