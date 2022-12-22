Pre-pandemic, Bend resident Matt Smith used to commute 30 minutes to work and get home around dinner time. COVID-19 changed that and Matt started doing his job remotely, eliminating his commute and giving him an extra hour each day for much-needed personal time.

“Working from home is definitely my preferred work style over an office job,” said Smith, who moved to Bend three years ago with his family. “I love the fact that I can pick up my son from school and take breaks to play with my kids during the work day.”

