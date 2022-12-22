Pre-pandemic, Bend resident Matt Smith used to commute 30 minutes to work and get home around dinner time. COVID-19 changed that and Matt started doing his job remotely, eliminating his commute and giving him an extra hour each day for much-needed personal time.
“Working from home is definitely my preferred work style over an office job,” said Smith, who moved to Bend three years ago with his family. “I love the fact that I can pick up my son from school and take breaks to play with my kids during the work day.”
The pandemic shifted home-office jobs from the fringes to the mainstream. Remember the days of parents huddled in their home office and kids doing schoolwork around the kitchen table? Kids are back in school but not every parent has returned to the office. For many employers and workers such as Matt, the new normal of work-from-home is just fine.
Smith is a department supervisor for Digital Domain, which specializes in visual effects work for movies, TV, and commercials. During his time with the company, he has worked on dozens of feature films including “Oblivion,” “Star Trek: Infinity War” and “Thor.”
According to data compiled by LinkedIn, work-from-home job opportunities have declined in recent months to around 15% of all job opportunities, down from a peak of 22% in March. While work-from-home may be in decline, it remains a COVID-era legacy that is expected to stay around in some form or a while.
Smith said his new routine does require special planning to separate work life and home life.
“Sometimes a whole day can pass and I have barely left my desk or gone outside,” said Smith. “This is made harder mentally by living in Bend as we have such close and amazing access to nature.”
When he worked in an office, the commute home also provided some time to decompress from the busy day before being with his family. Now the commute only takes a few seconds, from one room to another, and it can be “mentally challenging” to make the adjustment, he said.
There is also the challenge of keeping up with the various projects going on when he is outside the office. His 15 years of experience at the same company, most of that in an office, has helped him make that transition because he built up relationships for years before going remote. Starting off with a new company as a remote worker could be a more difficult adjustment, he said.
“I assume people just starting their careers and in need of more mentorship will have a harder time getting ramped into a new company culture and its workflows,” he said.
For now, the benefits outweigh the challenges, said Smith. And he’s happy that he can adjust his schedule to make time for things that were previously out of reach, like helping to coach his son’s soccer team and exploring the outdoors with his family.
“I love the fact that my mornings are not spent commuting,” Matt said, “which allows me extra time to exercise and get out in all the beautiful nature Bend has to offer before the work day starts.”
