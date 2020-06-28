A driver swerving to miss a deer on U.S. Highway 97 in Bend on Sunday morning sparked a small brush fire that destroyed the vehicle and damaged some utility lines.
Bend Fire & Rescue crews responded around 11:30 a.m. to find a 2001 Toyota 4Runner on fire at Highway 97 and Ponderosa Street. The fire had extended to adjacent trees and brush, according to a release from Bend Fire & Rescue. Crews held the fire to about a quarter acre and the highway was briefly closed.
According to Bend Fire & Rescue, the vehicle got stuck when the driver went off the road to miss the deer, and the fire was started when vegetation and pine needles came in contact with the hot exhaust system.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.