Owner: Subaru of Bend, Matt Thomas, owner; Jake Thomas manager
General Contractor: Empire Construction and Development
Architect: Feltus Hawkins Design, Nashville, Tennessee
Details: The Subaru of Bend car dealership is expanding its original building footprint to 15,000 square feet. It is located at 2060 NE U.S. Highway 20. The original dealership was built in the 1970s by Merrill “Pat” Thomas. The remodel started in the winter of 2021 and will include: an expanded, high-tech service department; parts department; showrooms; parking garage with two elevator lifts for client and employee vehicles and office space. Completion is expected by early 2023.
There will be a four-lane drive up service entrance that will scan cars for tire alignment, pressure and wear. The first floor will hold 37 service stalls with lifts and specialized service equipment, including specialty oil changes. There are currently 57 employees.
About 200 cars can be placed on the lot, where customers can test-drive a vehicle of choice, but most car orders will be on demand where customers will be able to pick up their car in a few weeks.
— Jenny Smithers, Bend
