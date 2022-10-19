Mt. Bachelor
Buy Now

Mt. Bachelor ski area in October 2021.

 Ryan Brennecke/The Bulletin

Development of a sustainable biomass facility at Mt. Bachelor moved one step closer to reality this week with the announcement of funding from the Oregon Department of Energy.

The department announced Tuesday that Deschutes County will receive $1 million through its Community Renewable Energy Grant Program.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Reporter: 541-617-7818, mkohn@bendbulletin.com

Tags

Michael Kohn has been public lands and environment reporter with The Bulletin since 2019. He enjoys hiking in the hills and forests near Bend with his family and exploring the state of Oregon.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.