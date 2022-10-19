Development of a sustainable biomass facility at Mt. Bachelor moved one step closer to reality this week with the announcement of funding from the Oregon Department of Energy.
The department announced Tuesday that Deschutes County will receive $1 million through its Community Renewable Energy Grant Program.
John McLeod, president and general manager of Mt. Bachelor Ski Resort, said the grant, together with similar grants from federal and county agencies, will help move the project forward. If built, the facility will lower the resort’s carbon footprint and reduce the threat of wildfire through forest fuel reduction.
Biomass is renewable organic material that comes from plants and animals. At Mt. Bachelor, the fuel is expected to be woody material collected in the Deschutes National Forest, where forest thinning programs are already common. Johnny Sereni, spokesperson for Mt. Bachelor, said the material could be sourced from all over Deschutes County.
"The whole of the Deschutes Forest is the catchment for it. It's basically an endless supply," he said. "Instead of piling up the wood and burning it, they will bring it to us and we will put it through the biomass generator."
The plant generates electricity through the combustion of organic materials. Inside the plant, water is heated in tubes that line a boiler, and the hot water turns into steam that drives a turbine, generating the power. The steam is then cooled and turned back into water to be used again in the process.
The fumes released by the combustion are filtered before being released into the atmosphere. Sereni said new technology and filters will help to lower carbon emissions compared to a coal-fueled power plant, and he notes if the plant is not built, the biomass will still combust in pile burns to reduce hazardous fuels.
Last year, in a presentation to the county, the resort said the project could carry a price tag of $5.5 million and lower CO2 emissions by 18%. Updated details of the project are not yet available, said Sereni.
Mt. Bachelor is one of 21 recipients in this first round of funding through the program. The program is designed to help with the planning and construction of renewable energy or energy resilience projects for tribes, public bodies, and consumer-owned utilities.
Deschutes County Commissioner Phil Chang said Mt. Bachelor needed to receive a certain amount of incentives to make this biomass energy project financially viable.
"There had to be a certain amount of public money in the project in order for them to finance the remainder and have it pencil out within a reasonable period of time," said Chang. "I hope that this $1 million award gets the project to the threshold where Mt Bachelor and POWDR can finance the remainder and the project is ready to proceed to construction."
Nearly 70 applications for funding were received in this round of funding. Awards were chosen on a competitive basis, committee members considered project feasibility and strength, equity considerations, cost savings, and economic development.
The Community Renewable Energy Grant Program was created in 2021 by the Oregon Legislature to support projects outside the Portland city limits. The $50 million program will make additional rounds of funding available through 2024.
