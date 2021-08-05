Members of the Bend-La Pine School Board are defending a gathering that has drawn ire from some Bend residents, who argue the gathering was in violation of the state’s public meetings law.
The gathering, which was hosted at the home of board chair Melissa Barnes Dholakia, was held July 13 shortly after a school board meeting where the newest board members were sworn in.
The point of the gathering was to celebrate outgoing and incoming board members, Barnes Dholakia said.
But a photo of the gathering, which identifies several board members, has been circulated online and in a press release from the Deschutes County Republicans, which has alleged the meeting is “illegal” and violates the state’s public meetings law.
In a letter attached to the press release, Brandon Merritt, a Deschutes Republicans precinct committee person , accuses the school board of breaking the state’s quorum law, which states that a majority of a public body cannot meet in private to decide or deliberate upon any school district matters.
Merritt and his wife, Judith Merritt, who found and helped circulate the photo from Facebook, are calling for the board and the superintendent, Steve Cook, to resign.
“How can you still be effective in that role if people don’t trust you?” Brandon Merritt said.
But Barnes Dholakia and former board chair Carrie McPherson Douglass maintain the gathering was legal, and both said at no point did a quorum of the school board meet to discuss or decide school district matters.
Purely social gatherings are not covered by public meetings law, according to the Oregon Department of Justice’s public records and meetings manual. The purpose of the meeting is what triggers the law, and school board members maintain that the purpose was social in nature.
The manual does warn that elected officials “should be aware that some citizens may perceive social gatherings as merely a subterfuge for avoiding the Public Meetings Law.”
School board members say the accusations about the gathering are politically motivated by a group of people who were unhappy with the most recent school board election results.
“It is a non issue that is trying to be made into an issue that doesn’t exist,” McPherson Douglass said.
The primary enforcement tool when it comes to public meetings law is through lawsuits, said Kristina Edmunson the communications director for the Oregon Department of Justice, and one has not been filed. Merritt said he is still considering his legal options.
Merritt did file a complaint with the Oregon Ethics Commission, which decided against pursuing the complaint because it was not within the commission’s jurisdiction, according to a letter from the commission.
One of the issues Merritt raised is the lack of knowing what board members discussed at the social gathering.
Barnes Dholakia said there are several circumstances in which public bodies are together and it is not counted as a public meeting, including conferences and community events like the City Club of Central Oregon.
“Are we going to need to externally verify every time we go to City Club that four people weren’t in the same area of the Riverhouse discussing business?” she said, referring to the hotel where City Club forums are usually held.
Barnes Dholakia said she and her fellow board members have integrity, and that ultimately the electorate has to decide whether they believe the people they elected are trustworthy or have integrity to follow the law.
When asked whether she had concerns about the optics of the school board attending a private gathering together at a time when the politics surrounding schools are particularly divided, Barnes Dholakia said she didn’t think there was a problem, and that she was not going to be “intimidated” into not throwing celebrations.
“I don’t actually think there is a problem with optics in our general community,” she said. “I think there is a group of people who have consistently attacked this board and took the opportunity to use it as a way to attack with misinformation.”
The Merritts said bringing this gathering to light was not politically motivated, despite Brandon Merritt’s position with the Republican Party, Judith Merritt’s membership with Moms for Liberty, a conservative activist group that opposes critical race theory, and the fact the photo was circulated by the Deschutes County Republicans.
“It’s because I have a child in school, and I don’t trust these people to make decisions for my child,” Judith Merritt said.
(1) comment
sometimes a cigar is just a cigar.....get a life. there's no merit here Merritt!
