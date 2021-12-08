Burning to prevent fire (copy)

A Bend Park and Recreation District worker uses a pitchfork to dump a load of plant debris into a burn pile at Shevlin Park in 2008.

 Bulletin file photo

Bend Park & Recreation District is taking advantage of a window of cool and clear weather to conduct small pile burning in Shevlin Park over the next week.

Pile burning will be conducted south of Shevlin Park Road between the Aspen Bridge and Larch Bridge.

The small burns are meant to reduce fuel loads on the forest floor in order to reduce the potential for out-of-control wildfires. The burning efforts will also help to restore aspen trees, according to the park district.

Pile burning is weather-dependent and may be extended if needed. Some smoldering may be present for a few days after the burning is complete. Residents of neighborhoods close to Shevlin Park may see and smell smoke.

People are encouraged to keep doors and windows closed during the burning to reduce the impact of smoke.

