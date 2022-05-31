A planned RV Park that could increase Bend’s capacity to host visitors during its busy summer travel season will not open this year due to planning delays.
Property owner Larry Kine had previously planned to start construction on the south Bend facility this spring. Kine says the RV park project is delayed because a review of the project’s construction drawings remains incomplete.
The RV park project would be built on a portion of a 29.3-acre property located on Bend’s southern fringe, south of Murphy Road and west of U.S Highway 97. The project will also include residential units, a park, and new roads. Kine says seven acres are planned for residential units, another seven acres for RV storage, and 13 acres for the RV Park.
“We are hopeful that we will have it up and running in the spring of 2023,” said Kine.
With at least 176 RV spaces, the park, which has not been named yet, will be one of the largest private RV parks in Bend. Another large RV park in Bend, Crown Villa RV Resort, has 123 RV sites.
In addition to RV spaces, the facility will feature RV storage, mini storage, basketball and pickleball courts, a pool, hot tubs, and fire pits.
The RV park project is located in the Murphy Crossing Refinement Plan, which was originally designed around a future WinCo grocery store, according to Aaron Henson, senior planner in Bend’s planning division. The RV Park project plans were approved by the city last year.
WinCo sold its property to Kine after it decided to remodel the old Shopko building for its Bend WinCo store, instead of building a new store off Murphy Road, Henson said in an email.
Lots located next to the RV park are expected to be developed with apartment buildings, single-family dwellings, ADUs, duplexes, triplexes, or fourplexes, said Henson. Kine said he plans to build 70 to 100 housing units.
The city is currently reviewing a subdivision application that breaks up the parent parcel into individual lots, said Henson.
One lot is set aside for a neighborhood park, which will also include other lands to the south, currently owned by ODOT, said Henson. That park is expected to be around five acres.
The RV park project has not been without controversy. Southwest Bend resident Judy Clinton has been a vocal critic of the plan to build an RV park, commenting in public testimony that the development should not be approved for various reasons related to the proposed uses.
“One of the goals of the city council is to address affordable and middle-income housing,” Clinton wrote in testimony to the city. “This proposal takes up valuable land for RV storage buildings, mini storage, and an RV park that caters to a transient traveling public thus doing nothing to address Bend’s affordable and middle-income housing shortage.”
Clinton, the Southwest Bend Neighborhood Association Land Use Chair, described the Murphy Road development as a "missed opportunity" for the city, telling The Bulletin that the land is better off as a sustainable self-sufficient community with a mix of service commercial, residential and public-oriented uses to form "a complete neighborhood." She said her association had worked with the city on a plan to develop a community of locally-owned businesses and homes surrounding a park.
"When the application for an RV park was submitted I was saddened and disappointed because it totally negated our collaborative work and hard efforts," she said.
Clinton adds that the application for an RV park contravened the vision of the Murphy Crossing Refinement Plan and alleges that the hearings officer that approved the application disregarded the vision and ignored regulations in the plan.
"An RV park is simply not allowed. The community’s vision and plan for a complete neighborhood that would supply critically needed affordable middle housing were thrown out in favor of one developer’s wanting to cater to a transient tourist population," said Clinton. "Allowing an RV park, besides being a gross violation of a duly adopted City plan is in direct opposition to the current City Council’s goal to promote and provide for affordable middle housing."
Hearings officer Stephanie Marshall reviewed the application for the city but said it is not her practice to comment on decisions of the city following the review.
Henson agreed that residents of southwest Bend “probably won’t see much benefit from having an RV park in their neighborhood,” but he also pointed out possible benefits, such as a nearby place to stay for friends and family. And then there is the benefit of having a storage facility nearby.
“The residents of SW Bend who need to store their RVs or other items might appreciate having another close-by self-storage option,” said Henson.
Clinton said that while she opposes the development of the RV Park, no litigation is planned.
"To appeal the case is very expensive and the Neighborhood Association doesn't have that kind of money."
Kine says that the project will have benefits for the city. While the details have not yet been worked out, he says he is trying to make owner-occupied affordable housing be included as part of the residential component.
He adds that for a city the size of Bend, another RV Park is needed.
"What we are planning on putting in there is probably needed more so now compared to before the pandemic. (Bend) is in need of some additional RV parks, once we get this done it will meet market needs," he said. "We like the plans still."
