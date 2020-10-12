Latino residents in Central Oregon are disproportionately affected by the region’s expensive housing market, according to a new report from the Latino Community Association.
The report, which was released to the public on Monday, documents trends and statistics about Central Oregon’s growing Latino population, including information related to employment rates, health care, education and housing.
The goal of the report is to create a baseline of information about how the Latino population is doing, and to use it to measure progress moving forward, according to the report.
“Data allows us to at least in one sense measure how people are doing and measure our progress toward helping folks do better,” Brad Porterfield, the executive director of the association, said in a virtual press conference on Monday.
The Latino population is a relatively small, but quickly growing part of Central Oregon’s landscape. The local population has grown from 3,267 in 1990 to 20,512 in 2018, according to the report, and accounts for 9% of the region’s total population. The study also found that the Latino population, with a median age between 22 and 28, is much younger than the white population in Central Oregon, whose median age is 43 to 51 .
Latinos also have higher rates of participating in the workforce compared to white residents, largely because of their youth.
But despite in general working more than their white counterparts, Latino residents make less money, making finding affordable housing that much harder, according to the report.
The report shows roughly 46% of people surveyed have housing needs, which is defined as a household spending more than a third of their income on rent or a mortgage. Nearly 30% reported experiencing severe housing needs, which is defined as paying more than half of their income toward housing.
This compares with 37% of white people who spend more than a third of their income on housing, and the roughly 19% of white people who report spending more than 50% on housing costs, according to the report.
It is also notable that white households in Central Oregon earn significantly more than Latino households, and that income among Latinos per capita is also lower. Between 2014 and 2018, white people in Central Oregon earned roughly $36,000 on a per-capita basis, versus Latino people who earned less than $17,300.
With the exception of Crook County, the poverty rate in Central Oregon has actually dropped significantly for Latinos statewide in recent years, according to the report.
“However, the rates of poverty among Latinos across our region are still well above those of our white counterparts,” the report states. “Crook County is a clear area of concern with flat growth in median household income and an alarming 30 percent poverty rate.”
The report also addressed the issue of hidden homelessness in the Latino community. Only 9% of the people counted in the Homeless Leadership Coalition’s count of homeless people were Latino in 2018, but the report suspects that Latino community members are more likely living in a communal situation and therefore not considered homeless.
“This last point supports the expanded notion of homelessness that we do believe to be fairly common among Latinos: that single adults often rent rooms in homes and even families sometimes share living space to economize and stretch their incomes,” the report states. “While communal living can be enjoyable and fits within the cultural framework of immigrant Latinos, it is not ideal for families and would not be their choice if housing costs were lower or incomes were higher.”
There are several issues that need to be addressed to break down the barriers that exist for Latino residents and housing.
Scott Aycock, with the Central Oregon Intergovernmental Council, said more affordable rental housing is desperately needed. The problem is only going to get worse, he said, especially as more people move to Bend to work remotely amid the pandemic.
“I don’t want to say it’s hopeless, because nothing's hopeless,” Aycock said. “But man, it’s daunting.”
There should also be a greater effort to educate landlords and tenants about fair housing laws, Aycock said. The Latino Community Association has heard multiple stories of residents not being able to get housing because of barriers that aren’t legal, or improper eviction practices.
Aycock said an advocacy group that helps speak for those facing housing issues would be a step in the right direction for a population of people who already fear getting evicted and not being able to find another place to live.
Central Oregon leaders should also pay more attention to the quality of housing by Central Oregon leaders, said Oscar Jesus Gonzalez, the empowerment programs manager at the association. Many places where many Latino families can afford to live are apartment complexes or trailer parks that are run down, making them “unbearable,” he said.
Porterfield said he hopes this report starts important conversations with local leaders and organizations about what challenges Latino residents are facing.
“We can’t lead everything,” Porterfield said, referring to the Latino Community Association. “We do our best and we do quite a bit, but we need community organizations to take the lead on starting these conversations.”
