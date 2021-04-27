A prescribed burn is planned for Shevlin Park on Wednesday and fire officials are warning the public of closures in the park and expected smoke in the area.
The burn will be conducted by fuel specialists with the Deschutes National Forest in coordination with Bend Park & Recreation District, which manages Shevlin Park. Fires will be started between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m., according to a joint press release from the Forest Service and the park district.
The goal is to reduce brush from 66 acres that is susceptible to wildfire. The burn will be located near Fremont Meadow in the southwest portion of the park.
Smoke and residual burning will be visible in the area for up to a week after the burn. Subdivisions and neighborhoods on the west side of Bend can expect some nighttime and early morning smoke impacts. Smoke may also impact Tumalo.
Parks staff will be stationed at trailheads advising hikers about trail closures. The park will be reopened once it is deemed safe, possibly Thursday.
Members of the public can sign up for text alerts about prescribed fires and wildfires by texting COFIRE to 888-777.
