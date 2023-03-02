All-electric vehicles with the iconic, circular-shaped Bend city logo on their doors are coming to a street near you. The city recently started adding EVs to its vehicle fleet as a way to reduce its carbon footprint.
Last year, the city received its first EVs, a Ford F-150 Lightning pickup truck and a Chevy Bolt compact crossover. This year, the city is planning to add five additional electric vehicles, including one F-150 Lightning and another Chevy Bolt, along with three Hyundai Kona EVs.
Replacing gas-powered cars with electric vehicles is one way that Bend hopes to reach its lofty climate change targets, which include a 40% reduction of emissions by 2030 and a 70% reduction by 2050.
The fleet makes up 17% of the city of Bend’s emissions, said Cassie Lacy, senior management analyst for the city. That represents the greenhouse gas emissions from the city of Bend as an organization — its own facilities, and operations. “We have not calculated the city’s fleet as a percentage of the whole community’s vehicles, but it would be a fraction of a percent,” she said.
The climate targets are described in the city’s Community Climate Action Plan, a set of strategies that guide the city and community to reduce fossil fuel use. The plan was developed by a committee of 13 individuals, appointed by Bend’s City Council, who represent a variety of interests including business, the environment, and local government.
In addition to converting the city’s vehicle fleet to EVs, other changes include the installation of solar panels on city buildings and the adoption of a rule that requires homeowners to obtain a home energy score prior to selling their property.
No tailpipe exhaust
Switching to EVs helps Bend lower its emissions because the vehicles do not produce tailpipe exhaust, but EVs do create some carbon dioxide indirectly when they are built.
Charging also indirectly creates CO2 because a portion of the city’s power comes from coal-fired power plants.
An October report from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology says building a new EV requires 80% more emissions than building a comparable gas-powered car, mainly due to the fossil fuels burned to mine and manufacture the large lithium-ion batteries.
Once they roll off the assembly line, the carbon savings begin. U.S. Department of Energy data shows that on average EVs create 3,932 pounds of CO2 equivalent per year, compared to 11,435 pounds for gasoline vehicles.
In Bend, the hope is that charging will create less CO2 in the future after the fleet can be moved to a new Juniper Ridge Public Works Campus, scheduled to occur in 2025. That facility will have a significant solar investment that can power most of the city’s current and future EVs, said Lacy.
Bend is able to convert its fleet because costs for EVs have come down in recent years. Rick Albeck, fleet director for the city of Bend, said buying an EV costs around 10% more than gas-powered equivalent vehicles.
The price for the city’s first Lightning was $38,000. The second Lightning will cost $43,000 due to recent price hikes. The city also spent $27,000 on its Chevy Bolt and $37,000 on the Hyundai Konas. Bend is able to receive discounted prices from dealers thanks to government contracts.
Return on investment
Even though they are slightly more expensive, Albeck said EVs offer a good return on the investment due to their low maintenance costs, including less wear and tear and an engine that doesn’t require an oil change.
“We look at the return on investment before we decide to buy an electric vehicle. It has to make sense for the city as well,” Albeck said.
The full conversion of city vehicles, weighing a half-ton or less, is expected to be complete in 10 years, said Albeck.
Albeck says he tries to purchase U.S.-brand vehicles when possible, but supply chain issues have created challenges. The Korean-made Hyundais became an alternative choice when U.S.-made EVs proved difficult to acquire.
“There was nothing else available at that time,” said Albeck. “The Chevy Bolt order was closed out. Ford Escape hybrid orders got canceled. But we try to buy American as much as possible.”
New vehicles are purchased as needed when a city-owned car has reached the end of its usable life and needs to be replaced, said Albeck.
Bend has 188 vehicles weighing a half-ton or less, said Albeck.
The Ford F-150 Lightning has been assigned to the facilities department. The Chevy Bolt is used by Bend’s parking manager. The Hyundais, when they arrive in Bend, will also be used by city staff to conduct work assignments around Bend.
“They will be used for getting from point A to point B,” said Albeck. “They are smaller sedans. They are not going to haul anything, just for people to go and do their jobs, go out to construction sites, and do building inspections.”
In addition to the EVs, Albeck has also purchased 29 SUV hybrid police interceptors since 2020. The city has a total of 36 SUV squad cars.
Federal funding opportunity
Bend paid for its electric vehicles with city funds, but Lacy said it may be possible to pay for future cars using federal funds derived from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act or the Inflation Reduction Act.
The city of Bend is not the only local agency looking to move away from gas-powered vehicles. Cascades East Transit is also seeking ways to limit its emissions. The transit authority completed a feasibility study last year that looked into electrifying its buses, but the report showed challenges with larger vehicles like buses operating in Central Oregon’s environment.
Cold weather taxes fully electric bus systems, said Eric Lint, the Cascades East Transit strategy and program manager. Long-distance routes would also require frequent charges.
Lint said the transit authority is also looking at hybrid electric vehicles and those that use cleaner burning fuel, including renewable natural gas.
“We are looking at every option,” Lint said. “There are a million different things from federal grants to state and local incentives. We are going to keep pushing this. I can’t say the timeline, but we are going to pursue every opportunity to reduce the transit’s carbon footprint.”
